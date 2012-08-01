TEXT-S&P cuts Exterran convertible notes rating to 'B+'

Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its issue-level rating on Exterran Energy Corp.'s 4.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2014, which is being assigned to Exterran Holdings Inc. to reflect recent changes to the company's capital structure. We lowered the issue-level rating to 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '1', reflecting our expectations of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default. This is because the 4.75% convertible senior notes and the company's 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2014 are now pari passu and share in the same collateral after the company's secured revolving facility and its 7.25% senior notes. "The ratings on Exterran Holdings Inc. the company's participation in the highly competitive, capital-intensive natural gas compression services industry; its leveraged financial profile; weak operating and credit metrics; its exposure to weak natural gas prices; and the master limited partnership structure of Exterran's growing subsidiary, Exterran Partners L.P.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Susan Ding. The ratings also incorporate the company's respectable share of the domestic contract compression market and its business and geographic diversity. As of March 31, 2012, Exterran Holdings had approximately $1.70 billion in debt outstanding. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Exterran Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised To From 4.75% convertible sr nts due 2014 B+ BB Recovery Rating 4 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.