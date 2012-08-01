FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Exterran convertible notes rating to 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Exterran convertible notes rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its
issue-level rating on Exterran Energy Corp.'s 4.75% convertible
senior unsecured notes due 2014, which is being assigned to Exterran Holdings
Inc. to reflect recent changes to the company's capital structure. We
lowered the issue-level rating to 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating)
from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '1', reflecting our
expectations of average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default.
This is because the 4.75% convertible senior notes and the company's 4.25%
convertible senior notes due 2014 are now pari passu and share in the same
collateral after the company's secured revolving facility and its 7.25% senior
notes. 

"The ratings on Exterran Holdings Inc. the company's participation in the 
highly competitive, capital-intensive natural gas compression services 
industry; its leveraged financial profile; weak operating and credit metrics; 
its exposure to weak natural gas prices; and the master limited partnership 
structure of Exterran's growing subsidiary, Exterran Partners L.P.," said 
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Susan Ding. The ratings also incorporate the 
company's respectable share of the domestic contract compression market and 
its business and geographic diversity. As of March 31, 2012, Exterran Holdings 
had approximately $1.70 billion in debt outstanding.


RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.

RATINGS LIST
Exterran Holdings Inc.
 Corporate credit rating              B+/Stable/--

Rating Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised
                                      To            From
 4.75% convertible sr nts due 2014    B+            BB
  Recovery Rating                     4             1


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.