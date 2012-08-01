TEXT-Fitch rates Corn Belt Power Cooperative obligations 'A-'

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial rating of 'A-' to Corn Belt Power Cooperative, Iowa (Corn Belt) implied senior secured obligations. The rating takes into account $185.9 million of debt at Dec. 31, 2011, but is implied because none of the outstanding debt is publicly held. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The senior secured obligations are secured by a mortgage interest in substantially all of Corn Belt's tangible and certain of its intangible assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS ENHANCED POWER SUPPLY STRATEGY: Corn Belt substantially improved its power supply strategy in 2009, by becoming a Class A member of Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin; rated 'A+' by Fitch). The power-supply agreement extends to 2050 and should reduce Corn Belt's operating risk and provide more stable longer-term power costs to its member systems. COMPETITIVE ELECTRIC RATES: A self-regulated entity, Corn Belt's wholesale power costs were reasonable at 57.96 mills per kilowatt-hour in 2011. Members' rates fall in between those of the two neighboring investor-owned utilities and are in line with other area cooperatives. Corn Belt's rates are forecasted to rise gradually, tracking increased costs of the Basin system (which account for 85% of Corn Belt expenses) and funding requirements for environmental projects. VIBRANT SERVICE AREA: Corn Belt's member service territory enjoys good wealth, high farm values and below average unemployment. Corn is the main crop, benefiting from grain exports and solid pricing. ETHANOL PRODUCTION IMPORTANT: Ethanol, an important component of the local economy, has profited from federal ethanol subsidies and tariffs. However, ethanol sales have come under increasing pressure, with the recent elimination of these subsidies, a sharp increase in corn prices and weaker demand for gasoline. To date, Corn Belt members have not been meaningfully affected by the slowdown and management believes any potential financial impact should be manageable. FINANCIALS IMPROVING: Corn Belt previously kept financial ratios low, in line with Rural Utilities Service (RUS) financial requirements. In the past few years, the Board has adopted a more constructive financial policy, whereby debt coverage ratios have improved and equity as a percentage of capitalization and assets has grown. The use of a three-part financial test, together with less capital funding needs, should produce healthier results going forward. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MEETING INCREASED TARGETS: Corn Belt's ability to maintain improved financial targets, combined with a positive operating experience as a member of Basin, could enhance the rating. CREDIT PROFILE Corn Belt is a small generation and transmission (G&T) cooperative, headquartered in Humboldt, Iowa. It serves 10 member distribution cooperatives and one municipal electric cooperative, which in turn serves 12 municipal electric utilities. In total, 41 counties in Northern Iowa are served. Long-term all-requirements wholesale power contracts with its members extend until 2050. Energy sales rose significantly starting in 2004 with the expansion of ethanol plants in the members' service territories. Sales have been largely flat beginning in 2007. Over the next five years, growth in demand and energy are forecasted at about 0.5% to 1.0% per year. THREE-PART FINANCIAL TARGET A key component of Corn Belt's financials is a 'three part' financial requirement (board approved) that sets results sufficient to meet financial and legal obligations and provide adequate operating flexibility. Under the historic RUS Mortgage, the cooperative's assets are pledged to lenders and it is required to maintain a minimum 1.05x Times Interest Earned Ratio (TIER) and Debt Service Coverage (DSC) of 1.0x. This was the primary driver of Corn Belt's past tighter financial policies. More recently, as the cooperative planned for the implementation of a new Indenture, management established an internal policy of meeting a minimum TIER (or MFI) of 1.10x and DSC of 1.00x. The policy includes a target for TIER (or MFI) of 1.30x and DSC of 1.15x. The third part of the financial target is to achieve a positive annual operating margin which should generate sufficient cash flow to satisfy working capital requirements. Non-cash patronage from Basin is not included in the calculation of these ratios. Based on these targets, financial coverage and equity ratios are expected to improve to more substantial levels. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012).