TEXT-S&P revises Fender Musical Instruments outlook

Overview -- Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Fender Musical Instruments Corp. has demonstrated improved operating performance during 2011. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Fender and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage close to current levels. Rating Action On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Fender Musical Instruments Corp. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B' senor secured rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision follows Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Fender Musical Instruments Corp.'s announcement of its fourth-quarter 2011 results and improved operating performance and credit measures in 2011. We estimate Fender's adjusted debt to EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) was about 5.1x at the end of its fiscal year 2011, down from about 11.3x the prior year. Fender also recently announced its intention to conduct an IPO and to use approximately $100 million of the proceeds to reduce its term loan; however we do not incorporate this into our outlook revision or current ratings because of the uncertainty regarding the potential IPO transaction's timing and final terms. If Fender successfully completes the proposed IPO transaction, resulting in a reduction of Fender's outstanding debt and corresponding improvement in credit metrics, we will evaluate the effect on Fender's ratings at that time. About $246 million of total debt was outstanding on Jan. 1, 2012. The ratings on Fender reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile is "weak," as defined in our criteria. Key credit factors we considered in our assessment of Fender's business risk profile include its narrow business focus, the discretionary nature of its products, and the highly competitive musical instruments industry in which it operates. Additionally, we considered the company's good market positions, its well-recognized brand-names, and the geographic diversity of its sales. Although Fender maintains strong brand recognition, we believe sales will remain vulnerable to economic cycles because of the discretionary nature of its products. Fender's sales remain concentrated in guitars, with 72% of its fiscal year 2011 gross sales represented by fretted instruments and guitar amplifiers, although the company has diversified its product portfolio and geographic reach through acquisitions. We estimate Fender generates about 47% of its sales outside of the U.S. A large portion of its international sales are in Europe. The company also has some sales concentration with its largest customer, Guitar Center Inc. Operating within the highly fragmented musical instruments and accessories industry, Fender competed in retail musical products categories that generated an estimated total $4.7 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2010. Fender's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's significant debt obligations. Although operating results and credit metrics have improved during 2011, Fender's adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 5.1x at year end, although down considerably from over 11x the prior year, remains near the indicative leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x. We also estimate that for the 12 months ended Jan. 1, 2012, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 16.1%, up from about 6.3% the prior year, and slightly better than the indicative ratio of less than 12x for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We estimate the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest expense also improved over this period, rising to 3.2x from 1.8x in the prior-year period. During the year ended Jan. 1, 2012, revenues grew 13.4% relative to the prior-year period. Performance improvement resulted from Fender's ability to resolve its backlog and supply disruption issues and achieve significantly improved EBITDA levels. We estimate adjusted EBITDA increased to $58.9 million, compared with $27.3 million for the year ended Jan. 2, 2011. In addition, we estimate adjusted EBITDA margins increased to 8.4%, compared with 4.4% for the prior-year period, reflecting pricing actions and improved operating efficiencies as production normalized. This was partly offset by elevated raw material costs. However, free operating cash flow remained weak, primarily owing to elevated working capital levels as the company recovered from its backlog issues, faced raw material cost pressures, and increased capital expenditures over the last year. We believe Fender's operating results will continue to improve but remain constrained by the weak economy, particularly in Europe, and continuing margin pressure from high input costs. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include: -- Revenue growth of about 5% and reported EBITDA margin near 7%, reflecting a greater portion of sales coming from higher-margin products. -- Continued input cost pressures, including raw material costs such as hardwoods and rising labor costs. -- Capital expenditures of about $10 million. -- We anticipate free operating cash flow for the year will approach $15 million as working capital requirements return to more normal levels. -- Based on our forecast, we expect Fender's adjusted leverage will remain near 5x and its ratio of FFO to total debt will remain near 15% during 2012. Liquidity We believe Fender's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria, with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Fender's liquidity profile incorporates the following information and assumptions: -- We estimate liquidity sources will exceed uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We estimate net sources would continue to be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from current levels. -- The company's credit agreements do not contain financial covenants. The company is required to maintain a fixed-charge coverage test of 1.0x in the event availability of funds under its asset-backed revolving credit facility declines below $12.5 million, which we do not expect to occur over the next 12 months. -- The company has no substantial debt maturities over the near term. -- In our view, the company has well-established relationships with banks. As of Jan. 1, 2012, Fender reported about $13 million of cash on hand and had no amount drawn under its $100 million asset-backed revolving credit facility, which had availability of $92.9 million, net of outstanding letters of credit. We believe Fender will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund its required debt amortization of $3 million annually and capital expenditures that we expect to be about $10 million over the near term. At the end of fiscal year 2011, Fender also had a $3.6 million excess cash flow sweep payment payable under its credit agreement. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Fender Musical Instruments Corp., published on Sept. 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and credit measures near current levels. We could consider an upgrade if Fender's operating cash flow increases and it achieves and sustains strengthened credit measures in line with indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, including an adjusted total debt to EBITDA ratio between 4x and 5x, and a ratio of FFO to total debt in the range of 12% to 20%. We estimate Fender could achieve these metrics in a scenario of mid-single-digit revenue growth and an upper-single-digit EBITDA margin. Fender may also achieve an improved credit profile if it completes its proposed IPO on terms that include a substantial reduction of the company's outstanding debt. We could consider a downgrade if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, if leverage increases significantly, if operating performance and cash flow deteriorate substantially, or if liquidity becomes constrained. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3