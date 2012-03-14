TEXT-S&P rates Fairfax Financial Holdings

March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' global scale and 'P-3' Canadian scale ratings to Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.'s pending issuance of up to C$200 million in preferred shares, with an option on an additional C$50 million available to the underwriters. Fairfax intends to issue the preferred shares from its current $2 billion universal shelf filing. We believe the company will use the proceeds to augment its cash position, to increase short-term investments and marketable securities held at the holding company, to retire outstanding debt and other corporate obligations, and for general corporate purposes. Fairfax, through its insurance operating subsidiaries--including Odyssey Reinsurance, Northbridge Financial units, Crum & Forster, and Zenith Insurance--maintains a competitive presence in the North American commercial insurance marketplace, as well as in the global reinsurance market. The ratings on Fairfax reflect the group's enhanced and well-diversified global footprint in reinsurance and insurance, strong operating performance mostly driven by consistent total returns on its investment portfolio, and very strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are substantial catastrophe exposure that can create earnings volatility, above-average appetite for market risk, and reserving risk due to long-tail casualty writings and runoff segment. In 2011, Fairfax reported a pretax operating loss of $486 million, largely as a result of about $1 billion in catastrophe losses, compared with $220.5 million in 2010. Its combined ratio in 2011 for ongoing operations was somewhat high at 114.3%, with 19 percentage points stemming from catastrophe losses in 2011, as compared to 103.5% in 2010. On a pro-forma basis at year-end 2011, upon completion of the issuance and repayment of some outstanding debt, Fairfax's total financial leverage will be approximately 31.5%, which marginally exceeds our expectation, and the impact on EBITDA fixed-charge coverage is negligible. In 2012, we expect earnings and capital growth to bring financial leverage back to our expectation of about 30%. RATINGS LIST Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- New Ratings Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. C$250 mil. preferred shares Global scale rating BB Canadian scale rating P-3