TEXT-Fitch affirms Doha Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Doha Bank's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is below. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor DB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from the Qatari Authorities, if needed. The Support Rating considers the authorities' strong history of support for the Qatari banking system as well as the strong ability and willingness to support Qatari banks. A change in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Qatari authorities to support DB could change its IDRs and its Support Rating Floor. However, Fitch notes the strong history of support provided by the Qatari authorities for the banking system. Given the high level of DB's IDRs and a Support Rating of '1' there is limited upside potential. An upgrade of the Long-Term IDR would require a substantial increase in DB's franchise in Qatar and an improvement in capital; longer term funding and asset quality. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR DB's VR reflects its robust earnings, stable asset quality and established franchise in Qatar, which provides a sound operating environment for DB. The VR also considers DB's relatively low capital ratios and concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. DB's earnings remained stable in 2011 due to increased lending, which helped to offset some of the Qatar Central Bank's interest rate cap for retail lending introduced during the year. DB's pre-impairment operating profit also provides good capacity to absorb impairment charges. Fitch expects net income to remain healthy for the rest of 2012 due to increased volume as repricing may continue to limit margins. DB has a stable funding base which is mainly made up of customer deposits (69% of non-equity funding at end-H112). Concentrations and short-term maturities remain moderate issues for DB's funding profile although deposits are viewed as relatively stable. DB's large stock of Qatari government securities and interbank assets provide it with good levels of liquidity, which somewhat offsets DB's elevated but still acceptable loans/deposits ratio and its maturity mismatch. DB's Tier 1 capital ratio lags both domestic and regional peers. DB's domestic peers have significantly increased their Tier 1 ratios, making DB's stable Tier 1 ratio relatively weaker. Downward pressure on the VR could come from a deterioration in DB's Tier 1 ratio, which is already considered on the low side relative to peers. Asset quality or earnings deterioration could also put downward pressure on DB's VR. Further weakening of the funding profile could also put downward pressure on DB's VR. Upside potential for the VR would require an improvement in capital and funding profile, as well as a significant improvement in the franchise and a reduction in the bank's asset and liability maturity mismatch. DB has an established franchise in Qatar. It is the fourth-largest Fitch-rated bank by assets, accounting for 7% of total banking assets at end June 2012. The bank's shares are listed on the Qatar Exchange. Fitch has affirmed Doha Finance Limited's EMTN programme's Long-term senior unsecured debt rating at 'A' and its Short-term senior unsecured debt rating at 'F1'. The ratings are driven by its parent's ratings and would be sensitive to any change in its parent's ratings. Notes may be issued by Doha Bank or by Doha Finance Limited, based in the Cayman Islands, in which case the notes will be guaranteed by Doha Bank. Doha Finance was established solely for the purpose of issuing debt and has no operating history or trading assets and is 100% owned by Doha Bank. The rating actions are as follows: Doha Bank Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A' with a Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'. Doha Finance Limited Notes guaranteed by Doha Bank: affirmed at 'A' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)