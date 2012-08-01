FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Doha Bank
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 1, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Doha Bank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Doha Bank's (DB) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is below.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

DB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that 
there would be an extremely high probability of support from the Qatari 
Authorities, if needed. The Support Rating considers the authorities' strong 
history of support for the Qatari banking system as well as the strong ability 
and willingness to support Qatari banks. 

A change in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Qatari authorities
to support DB could change its IDRs and its Support Rating Floor. However, Fitch
notes the strong history of support provided by the Qatari authorities for the 
banking system. 

Given the high level of DB's IDRs and a Support Rating of '1' there is limited 
upside potential. An upgrade of the Long-Term IDR would require a substantial 
increase in DB's franchise in Qatar and an improvement in capital; longer term 
funding and asset quality. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

DB's VR reflects its robust earnings, stable asset quality and established 
franchise in Qatar, which provides a sound operating environment for DB. The VR 
also considers DB's relatively low capital ratios and concentrations on both 
sides of the balance sheet.

DB's earnings remained stable in 2011 due to increased lending, which helped to 
offset some of the Qatar Central Bank's interest rate cap for retail lending 
introduced during the year. DB's pre-impairment operating profit also provides 
good capacity to absorb impairment charges. Fitch expects net income to remain 
healthy for the rest of 2012 due to increased volume as repricing may continue 
to limit margins.

DB has a stable funding base which is mainly made up of customer deposits (69% 
of non-equity funding at end-H112). Concentrations and short-term maturities 
remain moderate issues for DB's funding profile although deposits are viewed as 
relatively stable. 

DB's large stock of Qatari government securities and interbank assets provide it
with good levels of liquidity, which somewhat offsets DB's elevated but still 
acceptable loans/deposits ratio and its maturity mismatch.

DB's Tier 1 capital ratio lags both domestic and regional peers. DB's domestic 
peers have significantly increased their Tier 1 ratios, making DB's stable Tier 
1 ratio relatively weaker.

Downward pressure on the VR could come from a deterioration in DB's Tier 1 
ratio, which is already considered on the low side relative to peers. Asset 
quality or earnings deterioration could also put downward pressure on DB's VR. 
Further weakening of the funding profile could also put downward pressure on 
DB's VR. Upside potential for the VR would require an improvement in capital and
funding profile, as well as a significant improvement in the franchise and a 
reduction in the bank's asset and liability maturity mismatch.  

DB has an established franchise in Qatar. It is the fourth-largest Fitch-rated 
bank by assets, accounting for 7% of total banking assets at end June 2012. The 
bank's shares are listed on the Qatar Exchange. 

Fitch has affirmed Doha Finance Limited's EMTN programme's Long-term senior 
unsecured debt rating at 'A' and its Short-term senior unsecured debt rating at 
'F1'. The ratings are driven by its parent's ratings and would be sensitive to 
any change in its parent's ratings. Notes may be issued by Doha Bank or by Doha 
Finance Limited, based in the Cayman Islands, in which case the notes will be 
guaranteed by Doha Bank. 

Doha Finance was established solely for the purpose of issuing debt and has no 
operating history or trading assets and is 100% owned by Doha Bank. 

The rating actions are as follows:

Doha Bank
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A' with a Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1' 
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'. 

Doha Finance Limited 
Notes guaranteed by Doha Bank: affirmed at 'A'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.