TEXT-Fitch affirms The Pines at Davidson, NC 'A-' revenue bonds

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following North Carolina Medical Care Commission revenue bonds on behalf of The Pines at Davidson (The Pines) at ‘A-'. --$22 million series 2006A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2006A bonds are secured by a gross receipts pledge, mortgage pledge, and debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LIQUIDITY METRICS: As of Dec. 31, 2011 (audited) The Pines had $27.3 million in unrestricted cash and investments, which translated into 730.4 days cash on hand, 13.8x cushion ratio, and 123.8% cash to debt. Each of The Pines’ balance sheet ratios nearly meet or exceed Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians. STRONG INDEPENDENT LIVING OCCUPANCY: Independent living unit (ILU) occupancy was strong in fiscal 2011 at 94.8%. The Pines’ strong demand for services is demonstrated by ILU occupancy averaging 95.6% over the past four fiscal years, which Fitch views as a primary credit strength. GOOD COMPETITIVE MARKET POSITION: Located in Davidson, NC, The Pines benefits from strong service area demographics and proximity to Davidson College. RELATIVELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a percentage of revenue was 12% in fiscal 2011, however, is down from 2008’s 12.9% and continues a declining trend. Management continues to evaluate debt reduction opportunities and paid down nearly $900,000 in long-term debt as of March 31, 2012. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLANS: The Pines has an attractive physical plant with a low average age of 7.8 years through 2011, compared against the ‘A’ category median of 10 years. Additionally, management has no large capital needs over the medium term and is budgeting to spend approximately $10.5 million from 2012-2016. WHAT CAN TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IMPROVED PROFITABILITY AND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Positive rating action may occur if The Pines can further reduce its leverage position, coupled with improved profitability resulting in stronger cash generation and improved debt service coverage. CREDIT PROFILE ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW The Pines is a type-B continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located in Davidson, North Carolina, which is approximately 20 miles north of Charlotte. The Pines has 225 ILUs, 30 assisted living units (ALUs), and 51 skilled nursing beds (SNFs). In fiscal 2011, The Pines had total revenues of $16.3 million, which demonstrates consistent growth from $15.1 million in fiscal 2008. RATING AFFIRMATION OF ‘A-’ The rating affirmation is supported by The Pines’ continued strong liquidity position, robust ILU occupancy, good competitive market position in a strong service area, attractive physical plant with manageable capital needs, and sound operating profitability. Fitch’s main credit concern continues to be The Pines’ relatively high leverage position. In addition to posting strong ILU occupancy of 94.8% in 2011, The Pines’ had solid ALU and SNF occupancy of 89% and 96.3%, respectively in the same period, which was the highest over the past four years. Fitch views The Pines’ ability to maintain strong occupancy despite the downturn in the real estate environment as a credit positive. Net entrance fee receipts have been steady at $3.5 million in fiscal 2011, $2.9 million in fiscal 2010, and $2.6 million in fiscal 2009. Facilitated by effective management practices, profitability continues to be solid as The Pines recorded a 2% operating margin and 22% net operating margin-adjusted in 2011. However, due to its high debt burden, debt service coverage was between 2.1x and 2.4x in each of the last four years compared to Fitch’s ‘A’ category median of 3x. In addition, revenue only coverage is light at 0.6x compared to the ‘A’ category median of 1.4x. Total outstanding debt was $21.2 million as of March 31, 2012 and is 100% fixed rate. Fitch views the organization’s conservative debt portfolio in conjunction with a strong unrestricted liquidity balance favorably as The Pines’ had a 13.9x cushion ratio and 130% cash to debt as of March 31, 2012. Fitch expects The Pines’ leverage position to continue to decrease as management has no large capital plans over the medium-term. OUTLOOK The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that The Pines will continue to maintain its balance sheet strength and operating profitability. Given the Pines good competitive market position and strong demand, Fitch believes occupancy should remain strong over the near to medium term. DISCLOSURE The Pines has covenanted to provide financial and utilization information to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA System. Further, Fitch views The Pines’ disclosure as best in practice as management was candid and very responsive during the credit review process.