FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Jefferson Cty, Colo. sales tax revs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Jefferson Cty, Colo. sales tax revs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following
Jefferson County, Colorado (the county) revenue bonds:

--$22.4 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2005;
--$56.9 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2009;
--$19.5 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2010.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net sales tax revenues from the county's portion of the
permanent half-cent sales tax adopted in 1972 for the acquisition and 
preservation of open space.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS: The rating reflects the county's strong general credit
characteristics, evidenced by a history of large financial reserves, 
conservative budgeting, and effective cost controls.

MATURE AND ROBUST ECONOMY: The county's extensive, diverse economy benefits from
above-average income levels, below-average unemployment and stable employers.

MODEST DEBT BURDEN: The county's debt profile is positive, characterized by a 
very low debt burden, rapid principal amortization, and limited debt plans.

HEALTHY COVERAGE LEVELS: Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the 
outstanding sales tax bonds remains solid at 1.6 times (x).

TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: While there is sales taxpayer concentration, it is 
largely mitigated by the essentiality of taxed services provided and goods sold,
as well as the multiple locations of these sales tax generators.

CREDIT PROFILE

MATURE DENVER-METRO COUNTY

Spanning 773 square miles, Jefferson County encompasses a relatively wealthy 
area extending from Denver on its eastern side and into the Front Range of the 
Colorado Rocky Mountains on the west. Twelve incorporated cities that include 
Lakewood and portions of Arvada, Westminster, and Littleton are located within 
the county boundaries. While the county's population rose substantially during 
the 1990s, it has remained fairly stable since 2000; the current population is 
estimated at 540,000. 

Economic stability is evidenced by unemployment rates which are historically 
lower than the state and national averages; the latest monthly rate of 7.7% 
(May, 2012) is below the state (8.2%) and U.S. (7.9%) averages. County 
employment registered solid 1% growth over the 12-month period ending May 2012. 
Income levels are another positive factor, as per capita money income and median
household income both are at nearly 130% of national averages. The county's 
largest employers include leading government and research employers such the 
Denver Federal Center, Lockheed Martin, Coors Brewing Company, and the National 
Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Average taxable value growth over the past five years has been essentially flat 
at less than 1% annually and included modest declines in fiscal 2011 and 2012. 
Although not yet certified, county officials project a modest increase in 
taxable value for fiscal 2013 due to growth in residential and commercial 
construction. The property tax base is diverse and the top 10 taxpayers 
constitute a modest 6.8% of the total.

STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE

Extensive financial planning and conservative management practices have 
contributed to the county's solid financial operations. The county regularly 
reports operating surpluses and very high reserves. Fiscal 2011 audited results 
show that the county maintained a $64 million unrestricted general fund balance 
(committed, assigned and unassigned per GASB 54), a high 40% of spending. For 
2012, the budget is balanced despite a 4.8% decline in taxable value, and 
mid-year results are on target with budgeted projections.

The county's largest revenue source is property taxes, accounting for 70% of 
total general fund revenues in 2011. The county is subject to maximum mill levy 
requirements; however, it maintains some flexibility due to its recent, 
discretionary mill levy reduction of 1.63 mills; if the board of commissioners 
chose to increase the millage rate to the maximum, it would generate an 
estimated $9.8 million in fiscal 2012. Given past practices and results, Fitch 
believes management will continue its proactive financial planning practices and
budgetary oversight in order to maintain its sound financial position.

SOLID COVERAGE LEVELS AND LEGAL PROTECTIONS

The pledged open space sales tax consists of one-half of collections of the 0.5%
sales tax, net a fixed administrative cost paid by vendors, plus the county's 
share of the remaining half that is shared between the county and cities based 
on the relative share of motor vehicle registrations.  Net collections for 
fiscal 2010 grew by 41% to $31.9 million due to a significant one-time payment 
of $9.8 million from the state due to the discovery of an accounting error. 
Excluding this payment, fiscal 2010 collections totaled $22.1 million, up 2.4% 
over fiscal 2009. 

Net collections in fiscal 2011 of $21 million were down 5% from adjusted fiscal 
2010 totals but still provided a satisfactory 1.62x coverage of MADS; this 
coverage level was down modestly from 1.72x in fiscal 2009. Year-to-date 
collections show growth of 4.3% from January through April. Some taxpayer 
concentration exists with the top 10 taxpayers representing about 38% of total 
collections, with the top retailer representing 9.2%.

Legal provisions for the series 2010 open space bonds include an additional 
bonds test of 1.25x MADS and a reserve account that will be funded from pledged 
revenues only in the event that coverage falls below 1.35x MADS. The reserve 
account can be funded over a 24-month period and must be maintained as a 
continuing reserve even once coverage improves to equal or exceed 1.35x. The 
reserve requirement for the series 2005 and series 2009 bonds is standard and is
currently funded with surety policies.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE

Debt ratios are modest on a direct basis with only $390 per capita and 0.3% of 
market value. The county does not closely track estimates on underlying debt. 
Principal pay out of total county debt obligations is very rapid with 75% 
retired in 10 years. No further leveraging of the 0.5% open space sales tax is 
planned, as the authorization has been exhausted. The county's capital plan 
calls for modest pay-as-you-go financing from excess open space and property 
taxes, and no borrowings are currently contemplated.

County employees participate in the Colorado County Officials and Employees 
Retirement Association, a defined contribution plan with no unfunded liability. 
Both the county and employees contribute to the plan; the county's fiscal 2011 
contribution was $12.3 million. The county does not offer post-employment 
healthcare benefits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.