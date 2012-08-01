TEXT-Fitch affirms Jefferson Cty, Colo. sales tax revs

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following Jefferson County, Colorado (the county) revenue bonds: --$22.4 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2005; --$56.9 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2009; --$19.5 million open space sales tax bonds, series 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net sales tax revenues from the county's portion of the permanent half-cent sales tax adopted in 1972 for the acquisition and preservation of open space. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS: The rating reflects the county's strong general credit characteristics, evidenced by a history of large financial reserves, conservative budgeting, and effective cost controls. MATURE AND ROBUST ECONOMY: The county's extensive, diverse economy benefits from above-average income levels, below-average unemployment and stable employers. MODEST DEBT BURDEN: The county's debt profile is positive, characterized by a very low debt burden, rapid principal amortization, and limited debt plans. HEALTHY COVERAGE LEVELS: Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the outstanding sales tax bonds remains solid at 1.6 times (x). TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: While there is sales taxpayer concentration, it is largely mitigated by the essentiality of taxed services provided and goods sold, as well as the multiple locations of these sales tax generators. CREDIT PROFILE MATURE DENVER-METRO COUNTY Spanning 773 square miles, Jefferson County encompasses a relatively wealthy area extending from Denver on its eastern side and into the Front Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains on the west. Twelve incorporated cities that include Lakewood and portions of Arvada, Westminster, and Littleton are located within the county boundaries. While the county's population rose substantially during the 1990s, it has remained fairly stable since 2000; the current population is estimated at 540,000. Economic stability is evidenced by unemployment rates which are historically lower than the state and national averages; the latest monthly rate of 7.7% (May, 2012) is below the state (8.2%) and U.S. (7.9%) averages. County employment registered solid 1% growth over the 12-month period ending May 2012. Income levels are another positive factor, as per capita money income and median household income both are at nearly 130% of national averages. The county's largest employers include leading government and research employers such the Denver Federal Center, Lockheed Martin, Coors Brewing Company, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Average taxable value growth over the past five years has been essentially flat at less than 1% annually and included modest declines in fiscal 2011 and 2012. Although not yet certified, county officials project a modest increase in taxable value for fiscal 2013 due to growth in residential and commercial construction. The property tax base is diverse and the top 10 taxpayers constitute a modest 6.8% of the total. STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE Extensive financial planning and conservative management practices have contributed to the county's solid financial operations. The county regularly reports operating surpluses and very high reserves. Fiscal 2011 audited results show that the county maintained a $64 million unrestricted general fund balance (committed, assigned and unassigned per GASB 54), a high 40% of spending. For 2012, the budget is balanced despite a 4.8% decline in taxable value, and mid-year results are on target with budgeted projections. The county's largest revenue source is property taxes, accounting for 70% of total general fund revenues in 2011. The county is subject to maximum mill levy requirements; however, it maintains some flexibility due to its recent, discretionary mill levy reduction of 1.63 mills; if the board of commissioners chose to increase the millage rate to the maximum, it would generate an estimated $9.8 million in fiscal 2012. Given past practices and results, Fitch believes management will continue its proactive financial planning practices and budgetary oversight in order to maintain its sound financial position. SOLID COVERAGE LEVELS AND LEGAL PROTECTIONS The pledged open space sales tax consists of one-half of collections of the 0.5% sales tax, net a fixed administrative cost paid by vendors, plus the county's share of the remaining half that is shared between the county and cities based on the relative share of motor vehicle registrations. Net collections for fiscal 2010 grew by 41% to $31.9 million due to a significant one-time payment of $9.8 million from the state due to the discovery of an accounting error. Excluding this payment, fiscal 2010 collections totaled $22.1 million, up 2.4% over fiscal 2009. Net collections in fiscal 2011 of $21 million were down 5% from adjusted fiscal 2010 totals but still provided a satisfactory 1.62x coverage of MADS; this coverage level was down modestly from 1.72x in fiscal 2009. Year-to-date collections show growth of 4.3% from January through April. Some taxpayer concentration exists with the top 10 taxpayers representing about 38% of total collections, with the top retailer representing 9.2%. Legal provisions for the series 2010 open space bonds include an additional bonds test of 1.25x MADS and a reserve account that will be funded from pledged revenues only in the event that coverage falls below 1.35x MADS. The reserve account can be funded over a 24-month period and must be maintained as a continuing reserve even once coverage improves to equal or exceed 1.35x. The reserve requirement for the series 2005 and series 2009 bonds is standard and is currently funded with surety policies. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE Debt ratios are modest on a direct basis with only $390 per capita and 0.3% of market value. The county does not closely track estimates on underlying debt. Principal pay out of total county debt obligations is very rapid with 75% retired in 10 years. No further leveraging of the 0.5% open space sales tax is planned, as the authorization has been exhausted. The county's capital plan calls for modest pay-as-you-go financing from excess open space and property taxes, and no borrowings are currently contemplated. County employees participate in the Colorado County Officials and Employees Retirement Association, a defined contribution plan with no unfunded liability. Both the county and employees contribute to the plan; the county's fiscal 2011 contribution was $12.3 million. The county does not offer post-employment healthcare benefits.