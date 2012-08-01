FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts ATP Oil & Gas Corp rating to 'CCC'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts ATP Oil & Gas Corp rating to 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe that U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production 
(E&P) company ATP Oil & Gas will post lower-than-expected production
and operating cash flow numbers in the second quarter of 2012 because of various
operational issues.
     -- We expect ATP's liquidity to have deteriorated since March 2012 and 
that it will become increasingly tighter in the next three months as the 
company faces large capital spending, royalty interests and bond interest 
payments in the next 90 days.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'CCC'. 
     -- The outlook is negative and reflects the likelihood for a downgrade if 
the company is not able to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall.

Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit ratings on Houston-based ATP Oil & Gas Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.