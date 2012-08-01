TEXT-S&P cuts R.R. Donnelley & Sons to BB

Overview -- We believe weaker global macroeconomic trends affecting R.R. Donnelley's top line, and low interest rates used to discount pension and other postretirement employee benefits obligations, will keep leverage high. -- We are lowering our ratings, including the corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB' from 'BB+.' -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that revenue and EBITDA will not fall at a brisk rate and that leverage will not materially increase. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its ratings on R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD), including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that the global economy will remain weak over the near term, depressing RRD's revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow, hampering the ability to reduce leverage. We also expect low discount rates to keep contributing to elevated leverage. We previously expected interest rates to rise, which, coupled with RRD freezing its pension plan, would have allowed leverage to drop to the mid-3x area. Our financial risk score of "significant" on R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) reflects the company's cash flow generation and our revised expectation that leverage will decline, but to the high 3x area over the near-term, provided that economic and pricing pressures do not worsen. We regard the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting RRD's market position and efficiencies associated with its critical mass. The company faces secular declines in several of its products and pricing pressure because of industry overcapacity. We believe that these trends could cause RRD's organic revenue to decline over the near term. The printing industry has steadily lost ground to electronic distribution of content and online advertising. As a result, it has been afflicted by overcapacity, chronic pricing pressure, and the need to continuously take out costs. RRD is the largest participant in the industry, with broad-based services addressing a variety of end markets. RRD's size confers important efficiencies, the capacity to provide one-stop service to clients, the ability to invest in leading technology, and the ability to cope with pricing pressure more successfully than many of its competitors. Nevertheless, several of its important end markets are subject to long-term adverse fundamentals, notably the magazine, retail inserts, directory, and book businesses. Industry volume shrinkage is likely to continue to necessitate capacity downsizing and restructuring charges. Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that revenue could decline at a low-single-digit percent rate for the full year, boosted a bit from recent customer wins. We believe that EBITDA will be relatively flat this year. We assume modest EBITDA margin expansion, despite our expectation of a decline in revenue because we anticipate that restructuring charges will be lower in 2012 following high restructuring expenses in 2011 related to the acquisition of Bowne & Co. Inc. We expect revenue could be flat or decline at a low-single digit percentage rate in 2013 and for EBITDA to decline at a low- to mid-single digit percentage rate, which would cause EBITDA margin gains in 2012 to reverse In the second quarter, revenue declined 3.6%. EBITDA, which we calculate including restructuring charges, increased 4.3%, partially because of lower restructuring charges. The EBITDA margin grew to 11.1% in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 from 10.9% in the same period last year. RRD's leverage (adjusted primarily for pension and lease obligations and including restructuring charges) was 4.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Leverage was above the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA range of between 3x and 4x that we associate with a significant financial risk profile. Management has stated that it intends to maintain a leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x, according to its calculations, which excludes restructuring charges and pension and lease adjustments. The company also stated that it intends to pay down debt this year. In November 2011, management announced that it is freezing its pension plan. Restructuring charges were relatively high in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 because of the acquisition of Bowne in November 2010. We expect that leverage will decline to the high 3x area in 2013, assuming that restructuring charges normalize and assuming some debt repayment with free cash flow. Further weakening of the economy, coupled with additional restructuring charges, could cause us to revise our leverage assumptions. The company converted about 32% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow at June 30, 2012. We expect the company to convert roughly 25% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow this year. Liquidity RRD has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 months, even with moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of RRD's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x for the upcoming 12 months. -- We believe sources minus uses would remain positive if EBITDA were to drop by 15%. -- Compliance with maintenance covenants would survive a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- We believe the company could absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing. We expect RRD to generate positive discretionary cash flow of roughly $300 million for the full year after annual capital expenditures of roughly $200 million to $225 million and dividend payments of roughly $190 million. We expect the company to generate about $300 million in discretionary cash flow in 2013, benefiting from recent pension legislation which relaxes a pension's sponsor's cash funding requirements, but offset by our expectation of lower EBITDA. RRD does not have any significant near-term maturities. RRD maintains a $1.75 billion unsecured revolver, which matures in December 2013. As of June 30, 2012, availability under the revolver was restricted to about $1 billion by outstanding balances on the facility and the financial covenants. The leverage covenant limits total debt to 4x covenant EBITDA. The facility also has a 3x interest coverage covenant. The company has a moderate margin of compliance with these covenants. The company had $325 million drawn under the revolver and $369 million of cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2012. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Donnelley, published March 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on RRD is stable, reflecting our expectation that revenue, while pressured, will not fall precipitously and that leverage will decline to the high 3x area. We could lower the rating if we conclude that secular risks facing the company have increased and could cause organic revenue to decline at a brisker pace or that leverage will be chronically above 4x with little prospect for improvement. This could occur if revenue were to decline at a mid-single digit percent rate and if the company's EBITDA margin were to decline. We could raise the rating if we become convinced that operating performance and industry conditions have stabilized, neither of which we regard as likely over the intermediate term, coupled with a commitment to debt repayment. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Downgraded; Outlook Action To From R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB BB+ Recovery Rating 3 3