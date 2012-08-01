FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Indiana Historical Society revs at 'A'
August 1, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Indiana Historical Society revs at 'A'

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on $29.8 million Indiana
Finance Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of the Indiana Historical
Society (IHS or the society).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY
The revenue bonds are an unsecured general obligation of IHS, payable from all
legally available funds. A cash-funded debt service reserve, funded to maximum
annual debt service (MADS, $2.1 million due in 2040) provides an additional
layer of bondholder protection.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHS PERSIST: The 'A' rating reflects IHS'S substantial
balance sheet resources, experienced management team and consistent support from
the state of Indiana (the state, lease appropriation bonds rated 'AA+ by Fitch
Ratings). These factors are somewhat offset by significant reliance on endowment
earnings to fund operations and a high debt burden.

LIMITED OPERATING FLEXIBILITY: Increased, exhibit-related costs in fiscal year
2010 and investment losses in fiscal year 2011 have underscored the society's
limited operating flexibility, ultimately requiring an increase in the allowable
annual endowment spending rate to 5% (from 4.25%) in the near term.

HIGH DEBT BURDEN: IHS maintains a high debt burden, which reinforces the
importance of a material financial cushion to support repayment. The society's
plans to fund further capital needs from fundraising rather than debt or
resource spending also somewhat mitigates debt-related concerns.

DELIBERATE MANAGEMENT PROTECTS RESOURCES: The management team, including the
board of trustees, at IHS has taken a prudent and pro-active approach to
managing the society's resources, including adjusting the endowment distribution
rate based on the economic climate and establishing a formal stabilization fund
for future periods of economic turmoil.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

REVERSAL OF MARGIN TREND: An inability to stem operating losses through a
temporary increase in the allowable endowment spending rate, leading to a
further decline in balance sheet resources could yield negative rating and/or
outlook pressure over the near term.

CREDIT PROFILE
IHS's primary credit strength remains its sizeable balance sheet position.
Available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently
restricted, totaled $92.4 million at the close of fiscal year 2011. Though the
fiscal 2011 balance represented a three-year low for the society, available
funds still represented a very strong 792% of annual operating expenses ($11.5
million) and 300.4% of total outstanding debt ($30.3 million). Fitch views these
levels as consistent with the 'A' rating, despite the recent operational
pressures.

After generating three consecutive operating surpluses averaging 9.4% in fiscal
years 2007, 2008 and 2009, IHS's performance declined well below break-even in
fiscal 2010 and 2011. In fiscal 2010, the primary driver of the 8.4% deficit was
increased costs associated with the Indiana Experience, a new exhibit that was
brought online during the course of the recent 15 month renovation. In 2011,
investment losses compounded the imbalance created by the increased expense
budget, resulting in a 20.8% deficit.

During this period of budgetary stress, IHS took steps to minimize expenses,
including limiting salary increases, realigning certain costs to improve
budgetary certainty, and changing healthcare plans. In fiscal 2011, expenses
increased by 5.3%. The largest expense increase of 17.9% was in the area of
development, which is an area of strategic expansion for the society. IHS's
strategic plan envisions significant growth in the associated revenues in the
near term.

The board of trustees also took proactive measures to ensure that the endowment
distribution provides an adequate funding stream for operations despite the
economy-driven decline in the endowment's valuation. For fiscal 2012 and 2013,
which are the two years most impacted by the losses incurred in fiscal 2011, the
distribution was raised to 5.0%, from 4.25%. Fitch does not view the 5.0% level
as particularly high, or indicative of fiscal distress. Based on this
adjustment, IHS's budget for fiscal 2012 currently indicates an approximately
break-even result. Fitch positively notes that the board of trustees congruently
lowered the spending distribution to 4.25% from 5.5% in 2006, when the endowment
was growing as a result of a positive economic situation.

This careful management of IHS's resources is necessary to counterbalance the
high debt burden that it currently maintains. MADS represented a very high 29.5%
of fiscal 2011 revenues. The annual debt service obligations associated with the
series 2010 bonds are only slightly lower than MADS, averaging $1.98 million per
year.

Located in downtown Indianapolis, IHS was founded in 1830 as a private,
nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve, interpret, and share
the state's history. It contains several storage and research facilities, a
library, exhibition space, meeting rooms and a theatre. IHS's membership base
reached 5,665 in 2011, with annual attendance of approximately 93,800.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Nonprofit Institutions Rating Criteria' (June 15, 2012).

