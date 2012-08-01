FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts CKE Restaurants 'B-' rating on watch positive
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts CKE Restaurants 'B-' rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- CKE Inc., parent of CKE Restaurants, plans to execute an IPO. It 
intends to use the proceeds to redeem about $82 million of senior secured 
notes at CKE Restaurants.  
     -- We expect the planned debt reduction to result in meaningful 
improvement in credit protection measures.   
     -- We are placing our ratings on CKE Restaurants, including the 'B-' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.  
     -- A one-notch update is possible if the transaction is completed as 
contemplated. 
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
Carpinteria, Calif.-based restaurant operator and franchisor CKE Restaurants 
Inc., including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive 
implications.
 
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows CKE Restaurants' parent's (CKE Inc.) 
announced plans to execute an IPO to raise capital that it plans to use for 
debt reduction. According to the SEC filing, the target is to raise gross 
proceeds of about $92 million. Currently, we assess the company's financial 
risk as "highly leveraged" because of elevated debt associated with its 
acquisition history and debt-financed dividends, and thin cash flow protection 
measures.  

We expect the company to use the proceeds from the prospective IPO to reduce 
leverage on the balance sheet, resulting in improved credit protection 
measures. Pro forma for the planned debt reduction, leverage fall to about 
6.4x from 7x on May 21, 2012, and funds from operations to debt increases to 
slightly over 11% from 10%.
 
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the IPO is complete, with the 
possibility of a one-notch upgrade to 'B' from 'B-'. Additional support for an 
upgrade emanates from our forecast for good operating performance on product 
promotion initiatives and our expectation that CKE will likely pass on 
commodity cost inflation through sales price increases. We will also review 
the company's financial policies in the next year.
 
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                        To                 From
CKE Restaurants Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Stable/--
 Senior Secured First Lien              B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Senior Secured Second Lien             B-/Watch Pos       B-
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

CKE Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC/Watch Pos      CCC
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

