TEXT-S&P revises Sigma Alimentos outlook to stable from negative
August 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Sigma Alimentos outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- Financial performance of Mexico-based processed food producer Sigma 
has continued to improve despite the raw material price and foreign currency 
volatility.
     -- The company's covenant headroom has widened, which strengthened its 
liquidity. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 
'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA' national scale corporate credit and debt 
ratings on Sigma.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sigma's key credit 
metrics will continue to improve.


Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V. (Sigma) to stable from negative. At the same 
time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' global 
scale and 'mxAA' national scale corporate credit and debt ratings.

Rationale
The rating action reflects Sigma's improved financial performance as a result 
of debt reduction and a stable EBITDA margin. The company has been able to 
offset raw material price volatility and foreign currency depreciation in 2011 
and the first half of 2012 through higher prices and volumes, savings in costs 
and expenses, and the integration of Bar-S, which Sigma acquired in September 
2010.

Our ratings on Sigma reflect its leading market position in Mexico in 
processed meats and cheese, strong brand awareness, its geographical 
diversification, and large and efficient refrigerated distribution network. 
The company's exposure to volatile foreign exchange and raw material prices, 
and the highly competitive processed food industry in the U.S. are negative 
credit factors. We assess the company's business profile as satisfactory and 
its financial profile as intermediate.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Sigma posted total debt to EBITDA of 
2.5x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.4x, and funds from operations (FFO) to 
total debt of 21.9%, which compares favorably with 2.9x, 5.0x, and 18.7%, 
respectively, in the same period of last year. Following the Bar-S 
acquisition, Sigma has been able to increase its revenues and EBITDA by more 
than 30% and 50%, respectively, through both internal expansion and the 
consolidation of this acquisition. The company has also gradually reduced its 
debt, which has improved its key credit metrics. We believe Sigma has already 
completed the integration of Bar-S and has reached most of the expected 
synergies, economies of scale and efficiencies, which have also contributed on 
maintaining stable EBITDA margins at around 13%. We expect the Sigma's 
continued cost-reduction and efficiencies initiatives, together with 
longer-term expected synergies should allow the company to maintain its 
profitability margins at current levels in the next two years.

About 75% of Sigma's debt is dollar denominated, while the remainder is in 
Mexican pesos and other currencies. The company generates about 25% of its 
revenues in the U.S., which partially mitigates the foreign currency 
volatility of its debt.  

Under our base-case scenario, we estimate Sigma will post revenue growth of 
5%-8% in the next two years, reflecting gradual price and volume increases. We 
also expect Sigma's debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and EBITDA interest coverage 
to be 2.3x, 27.5%, and 6.2x, respectively, by the end of 2012 thanks to stable 
debt levels, a gradual increase in EBITDA, and a stable EBITDA margin of about 
13.2.%. Additionally, our intermediate financial risk profile reflects our 
expectation that the company will continue to generate positive free operating 
cash flow, which we expect to be about $170 million and $200 million in 2012 
and 2013, respectively, while maintaining its strong liquidity. We assume no 
significant acquisitions will take place in the near term. 

With sales and EBITDA of $3.3 billion and $427 million for the 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012, Sigma is Mexico's leading producer of processed meats and 
cheese. It also produces and distributes yogurt, prepared meals, and 
beverages. The company has also a large presence in the U.S., which 
significantly increased following the acquisition of Bar-S. Also, the company 
owns and operates one of the largest refrigerated distribution networks in 
Latin America, which has allowed it to increase sales and penetrate new 
markets.

Liquidity
We have revised Sigma's liquidity to strong from adequate. Sigma's liquidity 
sources exceeded 1.5x its uses for the next 12 months and continue to be 
positive even if EBITDA were to drop 30%. As of June 30, 2012, the company had 
$78.5 million in cash and equivalents, and a $100 million available committed 
credit line, which expires in 2016. We also expect it will generate about $293 
million of FFO during the next 12 months. For this same period, cash uses are 
likely to include $16.5 million of debt amortizations, approximately $30 
million of working capital requirements, $90 million of capital expenditures, 
and $80 million of dividend payments. The largest maturity is due 2014 with a 
total of $210 million out of which $90 million are related to Bar-S's 
acquisition syndicated loan, while the remaining is related to local bonds. We 
consider that the company has enough time make any arrangements to refinance 
it, if necessary.

In addition, our assessment includes the following factors:
     -- Sigma has sufficient covenant headroom if EBITDA were to decline 30%, 
and debt is 25% below covenant limits. Sigma's covenant headroom has improved 
due to higher EBITDA and lower debt.
     -- Sigma has proven access to international and domestic debt capital 
markets and solid relationships with a diversified pool of banks, as evidenced 
by the debt mix, which comprises mainly the issuance of 144-A/Reg. S bonds 
(used for the refinancing of acquisition debt), local bonds, and a syndicated 
loan used to acquire Bar-S.
     -- Its sound relationship with banks is also evidenced by the unsecured 
and uncommitted revolving lines with several banks; the total amount available 
as of June 30, 2012, was $400 million.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sigma's key credit metrics 
will continue to improve, such as total debt to EBITDA to below 2.5x and FFO 
to total debt to above 25%, while maintaining an EBITDA margin around 13%. In 
the long term, we could raise the ratings if Sigma's financial performance 
strengthens through debt reduction and positive free operating cash flow 
generation, leading to total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt of less than 
2.0x and 30%-35%, respectively. A negative rating action is possible if the 
company's debt rises significantly thanks to a debt-financed acquisition or a 
deteriorating operating margin.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded 
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     BBB-/Negative/--
 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale           mxAA/Stable/--     mxAA/Negative/--
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               
 Senior Unsecured                       mxAA               
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
