TEXT-Fitch publishes full list of 63 Calif. RDA rating actions

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has published a comprehensive list of all the rating actions taken on July 20, 2012 in connection with 63 California Redevelopment Agency TABs, available by clicking on the link below. For more information, see the full rating action commentaries available for each agency at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and the National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Publishes List of 63 RDA Rating Actions