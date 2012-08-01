FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Lima Airport Partners 'BBB-' debt rating
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Lima Airport Partners 'BBB-' debt rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Peru-based airport operator Lima Airport Partners' operating and 
financial performance has remained in line with our expectations. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior 
secured debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's cash 
flow generation ability will closely follow the Peruvian economy and the 
development of tourism in the country.


Rating Action       
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' senior 
secured debt rating on Lima Airport Partners SRL's (LAP) approximately $165 
million in fixed-rate notes due 2022. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating on LAP's notes reflects a generally 
positive concession contract, the good asset quality of the company's sole 
operating entity--Jorge Chavez International Airport (JCIA)--its strong 
competitive position as Peru's key gateway airport, and the quality and 
experience of its operator and majority owner, Fraport A.G. (not rated). The 
negative credit factor is a stringent regulatory framework with limited track 
record. The assessment also reflects LAP's satisfactory credit measures and a 
manageable debt maturity profile in the next two to three years. 

We view the concession agreement as positive from a credit perspective because 
it denominates tariffs in dollars, allows for bypassing concessionaire's risk, 
and commits most of the capital expenditures, except those for the second 
runway, to passenger traffic growth. Under the current concession agreement, 
LAP is obliged to build a second runway that should be operational by 2014. 
The agreement also stipulates for the government to apportion the land where 
this runway will be built. So far, the land has not been transferred to the 
concession. We believe that LAP and the government will resolve this issue 
before the concession milestone of 2014.

LAP's passenger traffic has been growing above our expectations during the 
past three years thanks to robust economy and stable conditions in Peru. In 
2011, total passenger growth rates reached about 15% and revenues climbed 
about 19% compared with the fiscal 2010 level, due to a 28% increase in 
commercial income and a 14% year-over-year rise in aeronautical revenues. This 
performance more than compensated slightly higher operating costs, resulting 
in EBITDA margins of 61% in 2011, in line with figures posted a year earlier. 
Credit metrics remained solid: EBITDA interest coverage and debt to EBITDA 
were 3.8x and 2.8x in 2011, respectively, compared with 4.0x and 3.3x in 2010. 

Assuming annual passenger growth rates of about 10% for 2012 and more 
conservative 5% in 2013, LAP's funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
should be 20%-30% and total debt to EBITDA of 4x in the next two years. The 
requirement to complete the second runway and a low passenger growth would 
pressure LAP's financial performance, such as total debt to EBITDA of about 7x 
in 2014. Financial flexibility would remain crucial in this scenario, since 
the concessionaire would be forced to make major capital expenditures midway 
while servicing its debt, which would require additional financing at some 
point. 

LAP is a private company that owns the concession, which the government 
granted in 2001, to operate and improve JCIA in Lima, Peru for 30 years. JCIA 
is the gateway to Peru and handles 98% of the country's total international 
air passenger traffic. Total passenger traffic for the airport was about 11.8 
million in 2011.

Liquidity
We asses LAP's liquidity as adequate based on the following aspects:

     -- According to our base case, sources of liquidity (including cash and 
internally generated cash flow) should exceed uses by at least 1.2x during the 
next 12-18 months;
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline 30%; and
     -- With its current cash balances and manageable debt maturity schedule, 
LAP should be able to absorb low probability adversities in the next two years.
 
As of December 2012, LAP had a sizable cash and cash-equivalent balance of 
about $69 million and short-term maturities of $6 million. We forecast that 
positive and increasing cash flow from operations, capital expenditures of 
about $70 million per year, low debt maturities, and annual dividends payments 
of about $10 million should result in positive free operating cash flow for 
the next two years. 

The debt creditors benefit from liquidity protection from an insurance policy 
provided by Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. that covers debt-service requirements for 
the next nine months. As of June 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with, 
and had adequate room under, its covenants, which includes a minimum debt 
service coverage ratio of 1.3x and a debt to equity ratio below 65%. 


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects LAP's satisfactory business profile and its 
manageable financial burden in the next three years. Rating upside would 
depend mainly on further improvement in passenger and traffic levels, capital 
expenditures, and resolution of the negotiations over the construction of the 
second runway. An unfavorable conclusion to the negotiations would hurt the 
outlook if the construction jeopardizes cash-flow generation. The ratings and 
the outlook could also suffer following a change in our perception of Peru's 
institutional environment or negative regulatory developments.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 
Criteria Methodology: 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Lima Airport Partners SRL
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable               


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
