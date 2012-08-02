TEXT-Fitch rates Peninsula Gaming LLC

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' to Peninsula Gaming, LLC (Peninsula) and to Peninsula Gaming, Corp. (co-issuer of the notes). Fitch has also assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to Peninsula's anticipated $875 million senior secured credit facility and 'CCC/RR6' to $350 million in anticipated senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued by Boyd Acquisition Sub, LLC and Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp., which will be merged into Peninsula and Peninsula Gaming Corp, respectively, upon the consummation of the merger with Boyd Gaming Corp (Boyd). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds from the credit facility and the unsecured notes will partially fund the $1.45 billion acquisition of Peninsula by Boyd (rated 'B' IDR with Negative Outlook by Fitch). The balance of the acquisition cost will be funded with a $200 million equity contribution by Boyd and a $144 million promissory note that will be issued to the seller. Boyd made the $200 million equity contribution to Boyd Acquisition I, LLC on May 30, 2012. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2012. The 'B' IDR reflects Peninsula's solid free cash flow (FCF) profile, healthy liquidity profile and a desirable asset portfolio, consisting of several locals-oriented properties that are well insulated from competitive pressures. Peninsula's credit profile also benefits from a degree of diversification relative to the company's revenue size (roughly $520 million projected by Fitch for full-year 2012). Peninsula's flagship property, Kansas Star (about 15 miles south of Wichita, KS) opened December 2011 and generated nearly $50 million in EBITDA in the first two full quarters of operation, or about 46% of the company's total property EBITDA during the period. Kansas Star is the only casino in the immediate vicinity of the Wichita market with the nearest competitors being Oklahoma tribal casinos located approximately 40 miles south of Kansas Star. Per Kansas' gaming law passed in 2009, the state may only award four gaming licenses, each designated for a distinct zone, until 2032. Kansas Star, which is in an interim facility, will open a permanent facility in January 2013. The permanent facility will increase gaming space and add a 150-room hotel to the casino. Peninsula's two Iowa casinos also operate in relatively benign competitive environments and account for about 30% of the last two quarters' total property EBITDA. The balance of EBITDA (about 25%) comes from Peninsula's Louisiana properties. Louisiana properties are located within 80-100 miles of Baton Rouge, where Pinnacle Entertainment will open L'Auberge Baton Rouge later this month. However, the impact should be manageable given Peninsula's emphasis on local clientele. Credit Metrics: Per Fitch's base case, Peninsula's restricted group leverage pro forma for the transactions will be around 6.5x by the end of 2012. This is high relative to Peninsula's business risk but is commensurate with the 'B' IDR. Fitch's leverage calculation subtracts management fees from EBITDA and does not include the $144 million promissory note, which will be outside the restricted group. Leverage is expected to remain elevated but improve to below 6x by 2015. Peninsula's credit facility has a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision and a 1% per year amortization on the term loans, which will aid de-leveraging. Peninsula's credit facility has leverage maintenance covenants that start in 2013 at 7.25x and step down by about half-a-turn per year thereafter. Fitch forecasts a comfortable covenant cushion through the forecast horizon. Peninsula covenant calculation is net of excess cash and adds back management fees into EBITDA. Excess cash for the purpose of the covenant calculation cannot exceed $50 million and allows for $20 million in cage cash. If Peninsula's revolver is drawn, excess cash equals $0. Fitch estimates interest coverage (calculated pursuant to covenants) to be in the 2.5x-2.75x range relative to the 2x covenant. FCF: Peninsula's discretionary FCF profile pro forma for the transactions and full-year of Kansas Star should remain in the $57 million-$82 million range, per Fitch's base case. The discretionary cash flow range incorporates the following estimates: --$170 million-$180 million EBITDA range; --$80 million-$85 million in cash-based interest expense; --$10 million-$20 million in maintenance capex; --$8 million in mandatory term loan amortization. In Fitch's more conservative stress case, discretionary FCF remains healthy at or above $40 million. Fitch assumes that at least 50% of the cash will be used to pay down the term loan per the credit agreement's cash sweep provision. Up to 50% of excess cash can be upstreamed to Boyd assuming covenant leverage remains a half-turn below the maintenance covenant threshold. Following the opening of the permanent facility at Kansas Star there are no major capital projects anticipated. Peninsula does have plans for a phase II at Kansas Star but the project's scope is relatively modest at $44 million. Of this amount only $29 million will be funded by Peninsula (balance is third-party related), which can easily be funded from cash flow. Relationship to Boyd: At this time, Fitch does not link the IDRs of Boyd and Peninsula, which will be an unrestricted subsidiary of Boyd once the acquisition closes. Peninsula's debt is not guaranteed by Boyd and vice-versa and there are no cross-default provisions. Importantly, Boyd's financial flexibility and debt covenants constrain its capacity to support Peninsula. Should Boyd's financial and credit quality improve materially, Fitch may start linking the IDRs. Boyd's ability to pull cash from Peninsula is limited by the restricted payment covenants in the credit agreement and the bond indenture. The credit agreement permits Peninsula to make restricted payments equal to 50% of excess cash flow in addition to an initial $20 million restricted payment basket. Under the credit agreement, restricted payments per the above provision are only permissible if the covenant leverage is a half-turn below the maintenance covenant threshold. The bond indenture has a separate restricted basket criteria equal to $15 million plus 50% of net income. Under the indenture, restricted payments per the above criteria are subject to a 2x fixed charge test but there is a $20 million general carve-out. Boyd plans to consolidate Peninsula restricted group into its own at some point after the acquisition closes. In an event that Boyd does consolidate the restricted groups Fitch may withdraw the ratings on Peninsula, depending on how Boyd merges the groups. Security Specific Ratings: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the senior secured credit facility incorporates Fitch's recovery estimate that is in the 91%-100% range. The credit facility will consist of an $825 million term loan and a $50 million revolver. The revolver will have a security priority over the term loan. The revolver is expected to be undrawn upon the close of the transaction but Fitch's recovery analysis assumes full draw upon the event of default. The 'RR6' Recovery Rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's estimate of no recovery for the noteholders. Fitch's recovery scenario assumes 35% stress on Peninsula's mature properties' LTM EBITDA through June 30, 2012 and a $75 million EBITDA for Kansas Star. Fitch further assumes stressed EBITDA multiples of 5.5x for the Louisiana properties and 6.0x for the Iowa properties, which are newer and operate in a more benign competitive environment. Fitch assigns a 7.0x multiple to Kansas Star to reflect the lack of competition in the market and the anticipated investment into the property. Fitch estimates administration fees at 10% of enterprise value. Rating Triggers: There is limited upside for Peninsula's IDR given the company's high leverage relative to its operating profile. Also, as Peninsula's credit profile begins to improve materially Boyd will likely look to consolidate Peninsula into its own restricted group. Fitch thinks this may occur prior to 2015, when Boyd's sizable credit facility comes due. The notes become callable in August 2014 and can be redeemed prior to that subject to make-whole provisions. Negative rating action could be triggered if Peninsula comes close to its leverage maintenance covenant. This is consistent with Fitch's stress case scenario which assumes 15% revenue impact on the Louisiana properties from the opening of Pinnacle's Baton Rouge casino and Kansas Star margins dropping to around 40% in 2013. The stress case further assumes prolonged low single-digit revenue declines across all of Peninsula's assets, indicative of mild recessionary pressures. In Fitch's stress case Peninsula will likely remain in the 'B' category, since the company is still expected to generate a comfortable FCF cushion. This in turn may sway the lenders to amend or waive the covenants.