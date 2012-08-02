TEXT-Fitch says Sicily squeezed between recession and cost growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings published today a comment on Italy’s Region of Sicily. The comment is available on the Fitch website.

Sicily’s ‘BBB’ category long-term ratings hinge on the region eventually passing budgetary consolidating measures to shrink operating deficit, which Fitch forecasts at about EUR500-800m per annum over the 2012-2014 period. Fitch expects to complete a comprehensive review of Sicily by the end of 2012.

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings were downgraded by two notches to ‘BBB+’ in February 2012, in anticipation of protracted weak debt service coverage ratios due to stress on revenue generation from shrinking GDP. Reiterated cuts in national subsidies to regions over the last year may shrink Sicily’s share to about EUR2bn in 2013, from an average of EUR3bn till 2011 in Fitch’s calculations.

Against a backdrop of tax revenue modestly growing from EUR11bn in 2011, substantial spending curtailment would be required to restore the operating budget balance over the medium term. Assuming the new administration to be elected at the end of October 2012 will manage to effectively freeze operating costs, and cut one-time spending, the operating deficit would still linger on at about 5% of the operating revenue.

In the meantime Sicily’s ‘BBB’ rating category hinges also upon the mandate given in 2011 till 2015 to its treasury bank (Unicredit, ‘A-'/Negative) to service financial debt in priority. Sicily’s debt servicing requirements for interest and principal account for about EUR550m per annum, stemming from a stock of loans and bonds close to EUR6bn, when debt is grossed up for the stock of loans with repayment at charge of State for about EUR300m and the sinking fund for the repayment of a bullet bond (original amount EUR568m ISIN: XS0121633126).

Sicily’s stocks of receivables (uncollected taxes and subsidies) and payables have hovered around EUR16bn and EUR7bn, respectively, from 2008. Fitch estimates a large share of the receivables is unlikely to be cashed. If uncollectible and doubtful receivables were stripped out of the budget, Sicily’s fund balance (avanzo di amministrazione) of about average EUR9bn would have disappeared, and likely turned to negative in 2011, when the operating payables rose by EUR1.5bn, to above EUR4bn.

A more comprehensive view by Fitch on Sicily’s finances, as well as numerical appendices including accrual actual and forecast data for 2010-2014 and cash actual data for 2007-2011 can be found in the special comment, accessible by clicking the link below . (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)