TEXT-S&P rates Host Hotels & Resorts
August 2, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Host Hotels & Resorts

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Host Hotels & Resorts L.P., a subsidiary of Host Hotels & Resorts 
Inc., plans to issue $350 million of senior notes due 2023, with
proceeds used 
for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
     -- We are assigning our 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the 
proposed notes.
     -- The positive rating outlook on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our 
belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to 
levels that would be in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Bethesda, 
Md.-based Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.'s proposed $350 million senior notes due 
2023 our 'BB+' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating 
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event 
of a payment default. Host expects to use the proceeds to redeem the remaining 
$250 million of the company's $650 million in outstanding Series O notes due 
2015 and for general corporate purposes.

In November 2011, Host closed on a new $1 billion revolver (which we do not 
rate) that released former subsidiary guarantees and pledges of equity 
interests. As a result, the company's existing senior notes and debentures 
indentures also released former subsidiary guarantees and stock pledges under 
provisions in the indentures that require the same guarantees and collateral 
provided to the revolving credit facility. Effectively, the proposed and 
existing senior notes are currently unsecured. However, if Host's leverage 
ratio exceeds 6x for two consecutive fiscal quarters at a time when Host does 
not have an investment-grade, long-term unsecured debt rating, the subsidiary 
guarantees and equity pledges will spring back into place in Host's revolver 
and notes indentures. Given that our simulated default scenario for Host 
incorporates the assumption that the company's leverage ratio will be above 
6x, our '1' recovery rating on the company's existing notes remained unchanged.
Rationale
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our 
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and 
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," 
according to our criteria.

Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects 
total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to 
total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at June 2012, and 
the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real 
estate investment trust (REIT). These credit measures include Host's pro rata 
share of joint venture debt and EBITDA. We believe continued revenue per 
available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012 and 2013, 
and Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel 
portfolio will enable it to improve these credit measures over time. 
Additionally, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was 3x at June 2012, which 
was good for the current rating. We expect coverage to increase in 2012 and 
2013 on EBITDA growth and lower aggregate interest expense because of recent 
debt issuances with favorable coupon rates, and that Host will otherwise 
maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the 
company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the 
U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly 
offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging 
industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's 
owned hotel portfolio.

Host reported that comparable hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in the second 
quarter driven by higher occupancy and a 3.7% increase in ADR, boosting 
comparable hotel adjusted profit margins 120 basis points. This and 
acquisitions drove a 13% EBITDA increase during the quarter (including Host's 
pro rata share of unconsolidated JV EBITDA). In addition, Host raised the 
lower end of its 2012 comparable RevPAR guidance to 5.5% to 7%, reflecting 
improvement in group demand and rate increases. In the first half, Host 
reduced debt $527 million largely using cash balances and $220 million in 
equity issuance proceeds, reducing total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA to 5.4x 
and improving FFO to debt to 12.2% at June 2012, from 6.3x and 10.8%, 
respectively, at December 2011. In July, Host purchased the Grand Hyatt 
Washington D.C. for $400 million using cash and revolver drawings, which was 
$42 million less than under the previously terminated purchase agreement (not 
including the $15 million termination fee paid by Host). 

The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel 
room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we 
believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more 
moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will 
improve around 3% in 2012 and 2% in 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted 
at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe 
occupancy will likely grow to 62% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in 
average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 
and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 5% 
and 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single-digit area in 2013. 

In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our 
operating performance expectations for Host are:
     -- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR growth guidance range of 5.5% to 7% is 
reasonable and that EBITDA will grow 10% to 15%, primarily because of 
continued room rate increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow 
at the high end of our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and 
luxury hotels.
     -- Under these operating assumptions, we believe Host's total adjusted 
debt to EBITDA will decrease to the low-5x area, funds from operations (FFO) 
to total debt will increase to the mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA 
coverage of interest expense will increase to the mid-3x by the end of 2012. 
These expected measures are good compared with average credit measure targets 
we believe are in line with our 'BB-' rating. These are adjusted debt to 
EBITDA below 6.5x, FFO to adjusted debt around 10% and EBITDA coverage of 
interest expense above 2x.
     -- In 2013, we have incorporated into our rating the expectation that 
Host's RevPAR increases by mid-single digits and EBITDA increases by 
high-single digits. As a result, we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA can 
improve to the high-4x area, FFO to adjusted debt would be in the mid-teens 
area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense can improve to the high-3x area. 
These expected measures would be good compared with average credit measure 
targets we believe are in line with a one notch higher 'BB' rating. These are 
adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x and FFO to adjusted debt around 15%.
     -- We have not incorporated a significant level of acquisitions in these 
expected credit measures, although we expect Host to continue pursuing them. 
We believe Host will likely build in a very good cushion in credit measures in 
2012 and 2013 at the current rating, and may build in a sufficient cushion to 
absorb acquisitions and achieve a one-notch-higher rating. 
     -- We believe Host likely will continue to partly finance acquisitions 
with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to 
partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future 
without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly 
important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed 
acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in 
urban markets that propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last 
year.

Liquidity
Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host 
has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant 
elements of its liquidity profile are:
     -- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as 
dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund 
growth. 
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
     -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even if forecasted 
EBITDA declines by 15%.
     -- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a 
sound relationship with its banks.
     -- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk 
management. 
     -- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its 
credit agreement will remain good, and believe it would not violate these 
measures, even if forecasted EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%. 

Subsequent to the end of the June 2012 quarter, Host issued a $500 million 
term loan in July 2012 and used a portion of the proceeds to repay $100 
million in revolver balances and plans to use a portion to redeem $400 million 
of its $650 million in outstanding Series O notes due 2015 (Host plans to use 
the proposed notes proceeds to redeem the balance of Series O notes). Pro 
forma for the term loan issuance, the Grand Hyatt D.C. acquisition, the 
proposed notes proceeds and debt repayment, cash balances were $310 million at 
June 2012. Host had $238 million drawn under its $1 billion revolving credit 
facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity offering program, 
used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323 million in equity 
proceeds in 2011 and $220 million year to date in 2012. Further supporting 
liquidity, Host said it has several hotels on the market and may generate $300 
million to $400 million in proceeds in the second half of 2012, and the 
company had approximately $350 million of capacity under its continuous equity 
offering program at June 2012. Host is also expected to fund significant 
capital expenditures, which the company anticipates will total between $590 
million and $630 million in 2012. Host has aggregate debt maturities of $246 
million in 2013 and $644 million in 2014. We believe Host will successfully 
access capital markets to refinance these maturities. 
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit 
measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our 
targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that 
the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions. 
We expect that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth and Host's 
demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of 
equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and 
external growth. 

A one notch upgrade is contingent on our gaining confidence that the company 
will be able to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on average and FFO 
to total debt around 15% on average. A downgrade is unlikely over the 
intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions, 
or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken.

Ratings List
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.

Corporate credit rating                 BB-/Positive/--


New Rating

Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.
 Senior Unsecured
  $350 mil nts ser C due 2023           BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
