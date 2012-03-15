TEXT-S&P revises Ukraine's outlook to negative

Overview -- In our view, Ukraine faces significant external and fiscal funding challenges. -- We are revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign ratings on Ukraine to negative, reflecting our opinion that ongoing uncertainty about the Ukraine government's negotiations with the IMF and Gazprom is increasing refinancing risks. -- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+/B' long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign ratings on Ukraine. We also lowered the long-term Ukraine national scale rating to 'uaA+' from 'uaAA-'. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'B+', in line with the foreign currency rating, and the recovery rating on the unsecured foreign currency debt is affirmed at '4', indicating our expectation of 30%-50% recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The negative outlook reflects our view of increased risks regarding Ukraine's significant fiscal and external refinancing needs. The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity endowment, and relatively strong growth potential. In our view, increased risk aversion toward Ukraine's funding needs has been fueled by the lack of clarity over the ultimate direction of government policy in relation to ongoing negotiations with the IMF and Russian gas company, OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2). Currently, Ukraine is negotiating the resumption of the IMF's suspended lending program while talks with Gazprom are aimed at reducing the overall cost of gas supplied to Ukraine. Boosting investor confidence, and thereby making debt refinancing more affordable, may require the government to make some politically difficult decisions. We think the burden of refinancing could be reduced: -- If disbursements under Ukraine's roughly $16 billion (special drawing rights 10 billion, 8% of estimated 2012 GDP) IMF program were resumed. Further disbursements are conditional on the government increasing domestic gas prices by 50%, following an initial 50% increase in August 2010, in order to phase out the annual deficit at state-owned utility, Naftogaz Ukrainy. -- If the government's ongoing gas price and mandatory volume contract negotiations with Gazprom were to lead to the cost of gas imports decreasing, which would somewhat alleviate external accounts pressures. In our opinion, the two are not mutually exclusive. A lower gas price contract with Gazprom could offset the need for domestically imposed gas price increases and may result in the IMF resuming disbursements under the program. However, Ukraine's current relationship with Russia (BBB/Stable/A-3) is tense. It seems unlikely to us that a deal to lower the price of gas imports will be made without Ukraine giving up control of key energy infrastructure assets. Ukraine wants to cut its gas imports to 27 billion cubic meters in 2012 from an estimated 40 billion in 2011, and lower the price to around $250 per cubic meter from an expected average of over $400 in 2012. Gazprom has rejected these demands, arguing that the terms of the 2009 agreement must be honored. So far, the Ukraine government has not clearly indicated its course of action. However, our base case reflects our expectation that domestic gas prices will be raised to some extent in order to reduce the deficit at Naftogaz--although we do not currently factor in the full 50% price increase required by the IMF. As a result, we expect inflation to return to double digits in 2012 from an average 8% in 2011. We expect GDP growth and general government and current account deficits to average 4%, 3%, and 5% respectively over the period to 2015. At the same time, we expect foreign currency reserves to decline further as the central bank intervenes to prevent significant hyrvnia depreciation. Meanwhile, the financial system continues to be vulnerable, with NPLs at around 40% of total loans. In our view, the government is currently unwilling to pay the interest rates required to access international capital markets. At the same time, the government has found it necessary to diversify its debt issuance strategy in the domestic market away from straight hyrvnia-denominated debt. Since the beginning of 2012 it has been issuing U.S.-dollar-denominated domestic T-bills, while there has been little demand for the government's other recent innovation (in December 2011) of hyrvnia-denominated debt indexed to exchange-rate movements. At the same time, the interest rate to be paid on these government securities is increasing, highlighting the difficult financing environment the government is currently facing. The yield on government securities has risen to 9.3% on one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated T-bills issued Feb. 21, 2012, up from 8.8% on Dec. 16, 2011. The government paid 13.70% on six-month hryvnia-denominated T-bills issued Feb. 28, 2012, up from 9.75% in December 2011. Over and above the government's gross refinancing need for 2012 (estimated at about $10 billion, $2 billion of which is maturing external debt), the Ukrainian economy as a whole has around $50 billion in external debt due to be refinanced during 2012. Private sector companies other than banks hold the majority of Ukraine's external debt (51%), followed by the public sector (28%), and banks (21%). The increased risk aversion to Ukrainian government securities has occurred despite the implementation of modest structural reforms of the tax code and pension system (see "Ukraine Long-Term Foreign-Currency Rating Affirmed At 'B+'; Local-Currency Rating Lowered To 'B+'; Outlook Stable," published Sept. 13, 2011), which we view as likely to improve economic growth prospects while placing public finances on a more sustainable footing. Also, official data indicates that the cash-based consolidated budget deficit improved significantly to about 2.7% of GDP in 2011 from 6.6% in 2010, as the government curbed spending in light of tighter financing conditions. Our local currency rating is equalized with our foreign currency rating because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Ukraine's high inflation and managed exchange rate. Our T&C assessment is equalized with the sovereign foreign currency rating to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Ukraine-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is similar to the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. The government has a history of using restrictions on access to foreign exchange as a policy tool and may, in our view, use such restrictions more extensively in a downside scenario. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we could lower our long-term sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine if the country's external liquidity remains under pressure, as highlighted by the currently suspended IMF program, the government's (and other borrowers') lack of access to international capital markets, and sustained high current account deficits. Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if these indicators were to materially improve. In our view, such improvements could be brought about by a positive conclusion to the negotiations with Gazprom on Ukraine's gas contract and/or a resumption of disbursements under Ukraine's IMF program. We expect that such a resolution could take place in the months following the parliamentary elections in October 2012, at which time we expect to review the ratings again. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Ukraine Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B Ratings Affirmed Ukraine Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B+ Ukraine Senior Unsecured B+ Downgraded To From Ukraine Ukraine National Scale Rating uaA+/--/-- uaAA-/--/--