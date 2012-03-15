FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Ukraine's outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Ukraine's outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
    -- In our view, Ukraine faces significant external and fiscal funding 	
challenges.	
    -- We are revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign ratings on 	
Ukraine to negative, reflecting our opinion that ongoing uncertainty about the 	
Ukraine government's negotiations with the IMF and Gazprom is increasing 	
refinancing risks.	
    -- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local 	
currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
the sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine to negative from stable. At the same 	
time, we affirmed our 'B+/B' long- and short-term local and foreign currency 	
sovereign ratings on Ukraine.	
	
We also lowered the long-term Ukraine national scale rating to 'uaA+' from 	
'uaAA-'. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'B+', in 	
line with the foreign currency rating, and the recovery rating on the 	
unsecured foreign currency debt is affirmed at '4', indicating our expectation 	
of 30%-50% recovery in the event of a default.	
Rationale	
The negative outlook reflects our view of increased risks regarding Ukraine's 	
significant fiscal and external refinancing needs. The ratings on Ukraine are 	
constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further 	
structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged 	
financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are 	
supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity 	
endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.	
	
In our view, increased risk aversion toward Ukraine's funding needs has been 	
fueled by the lack of clarity over the ultimate direction of government policy 	
in relation to ongoing negotiations with the IMF and Russian gas company, OAO 	
Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2). Currently, Ukraine is negotiating the resumption of 	
the IMF's suspended lending program while talks with Gazprom are aimed at 	
reducing the overall cost of gas supplied to Ukraine.	
	
Boosting investor confidence, and thereby making debt refinancing more 	
affordable, may require the government to make some politically difficult 	
decisions. We think the burden of refinancing could be reduced:	
     -- If disbursements under Ukraine's roughly $16 billion (special drawing 	
rights 10 billion, 8% of estimated 2012 GDP) IMF program were resumed. Further 	
disbursements are conditional on the government increasing domestic gas prices 	
by 50%, following an initial 50% increase in August 2010, in order to phase 	
out the annual deficit at state-owned utility, Naftogaz Ukrainy.	
     -- If the government's ongoing gas price and mandatory volume contract 	
negotiations with Gazprom were to lead to the cost of gas imports decreasing, 	
which would somewhat alleviate external accounts pressures.	
	
In our opinion, the two are not mutually exclusive. A lower gas price contract 	
with Gazprom could offset the need for domestically imposed gas price 	
increases and may result in the IMF resuming disbursements under the program. 	
However, Ukraine's current relationship with Russia (BBB/Stable/A-3) is tense. 	
It seems unlikely to us that a deal to lower the price of gas imports will be 	
made without Ukraine giving up control of key energy infrastructure assets. 	
Ukraine wants to cut its gas imports to 27 billion cubic meters in 2012 from 	
an estimated 40 billion in 2011, and lower the price to around $250 per cubic 	
meter from an expected average of over $400 in 2012. Gazprom has rejected 	
these demands, arguing that the terms of the 2009 agreement must be honored.	
	
So far, the Ukraine government has not clearly indicated its course of action. 	
However, our base case reflects our expectation that domestic gas prices will 	
be raised to some extent in order to reduce the deficit at Naftogaz--although 	
we do not currently factor in the full 50% price increase required by the IMF. 	
As a result, we expect inflation to return to double digits in 2012 from an 	
average 8% in 2011. We expect GDP growth and general government and current 	
account deficits to average 4%, 3%, and 5% respectively over the period to 	
2015. At the same time, we expect foreign currency reserves to decline further 	
as the central bank intervenes to prevent significant hyrvnia depreciation. 	
Meanwhile, the financial system continues to be vulnerable, with NPLs at 	
around 40% of total loans.	
	
In our view, the government is currently unwilling to pay the interest rates 	
required to access international capital markets. At the same time, the 	
government has found it necessary to diversify its debt issuance strategy in 	
the domestic market away from straight hyrvnia-denominated debt. Since the 	
beginning of 2012 it has been issuing U.S.-dollar-denominated domestic 	
T-bills, while there has been little demand for the government's other recent 	
innovation (in December 2011) of hyrvnia-denominated debt indexed to 	
exchange-rate movements. At the same time, the interest rate to be paid on 	
these government securities is increasing, highlighting the difficult 	
financing environment the government is currently facing. The yield on 	
government securities has risen to 9.3% on one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated 	
T-bills issued Feb. 21, 2012, up from 8.8% on Dec. 16, 2011. The government 	
paid 13.70% on six-month hryvnia-denominated T-bills issued Feb. 28, 2012, up 	
from 9.75% in December 2011. 	
	
Over and above the government's gross refinancing need for 2012 (estimated at 	
about $10 billion, $2 billion of which is maturing external debt), the 	
Ukrainian economy as a whole has around $50 billion in external debt due to be 	
refinanced during 2012. Private sector companies other than banks hold the 	
majority of Ukraine's external debt (51%), followed by the public sector 	
(28%), and banks (21%). 	
	
The increased risk aversion to Ukrainian government securities has occurred 	
despite the implementation of modest structural reforms of the tax code and 	
pension system (see "Ukraine Long-Term Foreign-Currency Rating Affirmed At 	
'B+'; Local-Currency Rating Lowered To 'B+'; Outlook Stable," published Sept. 	
13, 2011), which we view as likely to improve economic growth prospects while 	
placing public finances on a more sustainable footing. Also, official data 	
indicates that the cash-based consolidated budget deficit improved 	
significantly to about 2.7% of GDP in 2011 from 6.6% in 2010, as the 	
government curbed spending in light of tighter financing conditions.	
	
Our local currency rating is equalized with our foreign currency rating 	
because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater 	
flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Ukraine's high inflation 	
and managed exchange rate. Our T&C assessment is equalized with the sovereign 	
foreign currency rating to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of the 	
sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Ukraine-based 	
non-sovereign issuers for debt service is similar to the likelihood of the 	
sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. The government has a 	
history of using restrictions on access to foreign exchange as a policy tool 	
and may, in our view, use such restrictions more extensively in a downside 	
scenario.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we could lower our long-term 	
sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine if the country's external liquidity 	
remains under pressure, as highlighted by the currently suspended IMF program, 	
the government's (and other borrowers') lack of access to international 	
capital markets, and sustained high current account deficits. 	
	
Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if these indicators 	
were to materially improve. In our view, such improvements could be brought 	
about by a positive conclusion to the negotiations with Gazprom on Ukraine's 	
gas contract and/or a resumption of disbursements under Ukraine's IMF program. 	
We expect that such a resolution could take place in the months following the 	
parliamentary elections in October 2012, at which time we expect to review the 	
ratings again.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ukraine	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B+/Negative/B      B+/Stable/B	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ukraine	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   B+                 	
	
Ukraine	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 	
	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Ukraine	
 Ukraine National Scale Rating          uaA+/--/--         uaAA-/--/--

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.