TEX-S&P rates Spectrum Brands notes 'B-'

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating to U.S.-based consumer products company Spectrum Brands Inc.'s proposed $275 million senior unsecured notes issuance. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '5', which indicates our expectation that noteholders would recover a modest amount (10%-30%) of principle in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. We expect Spectrum Brands will use proceeds of the notes to refinance its existing 12% senior subordinated notes due 2019, to pay the tender premium, and to pay estimated fees and expenses. As of Dec. 31, 2011, about $245 million of the 12% senior subordinated notes were outstanding. Pro forma for the proposed note issuance and the tender of existing notes, we estimate the company will have about $1.8 billion in reported debt outstanding. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on Spectrum Brands reflects our assessment that the company continues to have a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. We believe the company's businesses remain highly competitive, and its input costs remain volatile. The strong negotiating power of the company's concentrated retailer customer base heightens these risks. The company benefits from its ongoing value-priced product offerings, diverse product lines, and geographic diversification. We estimate the company's key financial ratios will remain indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, including adjusted leverage of about 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 11%, absent debt reduction. The outlook is stable, which reflects our estimate for key financial ratios to remain near current levels through the middle of fiscal 2012 (fiscal year-end Sept. 30) as the company uses cash for acquisitions and dividends. We could raise our ratings if it repays meaningful debt later in 2012 or if profitability growth exceeds our current forecast, resulting in adjusted leverage of 3.5x. Based on fiscal 2012 first-quarter results, EBITDA would have to increase by about 10% or debt would have to decrease by about $200 million for adjusted leverage to reach 3.5x. We could lower our ratings if profitability falls below our current forecast, causing financial ratios to meaningfully weaken, with adjusted leverage increasing to greater than 6x. Based on fiscal 2012 first-quarter results, EBITDA would have to decline 33% or debt would have to increase by $1 billion for adjusted leverage to exceed 6x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Spectrum Brands Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned $275 million senior unsecured notes B- Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.