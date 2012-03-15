FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises MGM outlook to positive
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises MGM outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

March 15 - Overview	
     -- MGM Resorts plans to issue $750 million of new senior notes, the 	
proceeds of which will be used repay a portion of its non-extended term loans.	
     -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'B-' issue-level rating, and 	
we are also assigning issue-level ratings to MGM's existing extended credit 	
facilities and non-extended revolver.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM 	
and revising our rating outlook to positive, reflecting reduced refinancing 	
risk following this transaction and our expectation MGM will continue to 	
benefit from growth trends on the Las Vegas Strip.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although 	
still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain 	
access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities.	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts 	
International and revised our rating outlook to positive from stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to 	
MGM's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will 	
be used to repay a portion of MGM's non-extended term loans. The '4' recovery 	
rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders 	
in the event of a payment default.	
	
We also assigned issue-level ratings to MGM's existing credit facilities, 	
which will total approximately $2.3 billion following the issuance of the 	
proposed notes. We assigned our 'B-' issue level and '3' recovery ratings to 	
MGM's extended credit facilities, which consist of an approximately $982 	
million Class A-2 revolving credit facility, $471 million Class C term loan, 	
and $324 million Class E term loan, all due February 2015. The '3' recovery 	
rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for 	
lenders in the event of a payment default. We assigned our 'B-' issue-level 	
and '4' recovery ratings to MGM's approximately $360 million non-extended 	
revolving credit facility due February 2014. The '4' recovery rating reflects 	
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. The difference in recovery ratings between the extended and 	
non-extended tranches of the credit facilities reflects the pledge of more 	
substantial collateral to the extended facilities following the recent 	
amendment and restatement compared to the pledge to the non-extended revolver.	
Rationale	
The revision of our rating outlook to positive reflects strong performance in 	
2011 and our expectation that MGM will continue to benefit from the improving 	
performance trends on the Las Vegas Strip. Under our current performance 	
expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA 	
to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of interest to 	
approximate 1.5x. In addition, upon its completion, the proposed notes 	
issuance will represent MGM's second significant capital raise in the debt 	
markets this year, which, based on our outlook for performance, increases our 	
comfort that MGM will be able to continue to access the debt markets to 	
address its significant intermediate-term debt maturities. Lastly, the outlook 	
revision incorporates the benefit from the over $200 million dividend to be 	
received from MGM China. While our rating on MGM currently reflects credit 	
measures excluding MGM China, this dividend increases the likelihood of 	
additional liquidity support from MGM China, if necessary, in our view.	
	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM reflects our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk 	
profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. 	
	
Our assessment of MGM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects 	
its high debt leverage and thin EBITDA coverage of interest, which we believe 	
will limit positive free operating cash flow generation to below $100 million 	
in each of 2012 and 2013. In addition, while MGM has completed several capital 	
raises and other actions in recent years, alleviating refinancing risk through 	
2013, its ability to meet the step-up in debt maturities in 2014 and 2015 	
relies on both substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access 	
to capital markets.	
	
Our assessment of MGM's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its 	
leading presence on the Las Vegas Strip, strong brand identity, and an 	
experienced management team; somewhat offset by its limited geographic 	
diversity outside of Las Vegas.	
	
Our rating on MGM incorporates our expectation for modest, mid-single-digit 	
percentage growth in wholly owned net revenue in 2012 and 2013. We expect 	
MGM's wholly owned EBITDA to grow approximately 10% in each of 2012 and 2013, 	
because continued strength on the lodging side of the business and improved 	
operating leverage after recent cost-containment actions should result in an 	
improved operating margin. The gradual economic recovery and continuing 	
positive momentum in visitation to the Las Vegas Strip should propel this 	
improvement. Under this scenario, while credit measures gradually improve, MGM 	
would generate limited free operating cash flow and would need to raise 	
substantial capital to address debt maturities in 2014 to 2015, totaling 	
nearly $5 billion (including the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of 	
convertible notes, and a $650 million senior secured note), pro forma for the 	
proposed new notes issuance.	
	
MGM China is consolidated within MGM's financial statements following last 	
year's initial public offering, which resulted in an increase in MGM's 	
ownership in MGM China to 51%. However, our rating on MGM currently reflects 	
credit measures excluding MGM China. While we are not factoring any meaningful 	
level of financial support for the U.S. operations from MGM China, the 	
recently announced over $200 million dividend to be received from MGM China 	
increases the likelihood of additional liquidity support from MGM China, if 	
necessary, in our view. Once the timeline and financing strategy for MGM 	
China's planned Cotai development becomes clearer, and if management more 	
clearly articulates a capital structure strategy and dividend policy, we could 	
reassess our treatment of this entity.	
	
MGM performed well in 2011, posting consolidated wholly owned EBITDA growth of 	
nearly 10%. Las Vegas Strip net revenue and property EBITDA grew approximately 	
5% and 14%, respectively, during this period, largely from growth in the 	
company's lodging business. Occupancy at MGM's Las Vegas Strip properties 	
improved slightly to 90% in 2011 from 89% in 2010, while revenue per available 	
room grew nearly 12%, as average daily rate benefited from a higher convention 	
room mix. CityCenter also performed well during this period, generating 	
approximately $228 million of property EBITDA, essentially double the amount 	
generated in 2010. We recently revised our 'B-' rating outlook on CityCenter 	
to stable from negative following this improved performance, which we believe 	
should alleviate the need for any additional support from MGM beyond that 	
required under the restated completion guarantee.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, 	
MGM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant 	
elements of its liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive; even in the event of a 	
15% shortfall in EBITDA relative our current performance expectations.	
     -- We believe the cushion relative to MGM's recently amended minimum 	
EBITDA covenant over the next 12 to 18 months will remain sufficient to 	
withstand an EBITDA shortfall of 15% relative to our current performance 	
expectations.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, MGM had about $368 million of cash on its balance sheet, 	
excluding cash held at MGM China and adjusting for the temporary revolver draw 	
at the end of the quarter. We believe most of this cash is required for daily 	
operations. Additionally, following the recent amendment and restatement of 	
its credit facilities, we believe MGM has nearly $900 million available under 	
its extended and nonextended revolving credit facilities. We view this 	
revolver capacity as a source of cash to meet capital spending needs or debt 	
maturities. The expected sale of its 50% ownership in Borgata Hotel Casino & 	
Spa and related land in Atlantic City is an additional potential source of 	
liquidity for MGM, and should result in a cash inflow of at least $200 	
million. This sale is likely to occur within the next 12 months.	
	
During 2011, MGM generated approximately $675 million in cash from operating 	
activities, which funded over $300 million of capital expenditures and some 	
debt repayment. We expect capital spending to be approximately $350 million 	
this year, including spending associated with room remodels at Bellagio and 	
MGM Grand. Debt maturities are manageable in 2012 and 2013, consisting of 	
approximately $535 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, and we believe MGM 	
will successfully access capital markets to address these maturities, to the 	
extent necessary. However, maturities step up meaningfully in 2014 and 2015, 	
and MGM's ability to meet them relies both on substantial growth in cash flow 	
generation and continued access to capital markets.	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although still weak, 	
credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to 	
the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Under our 	
current performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to 	
wholly owned EBITDA to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA 	
coverage of interest to approximate 1.5x.	
	
An upgrade could result if solid growth trends demonstrated in recent periods 	
continue, and we believe that EBITDA coverage of interest will reach 1.5x over 	
the subsequent 12 months. A large capital-market transaction that extends a 	
substantial portion of the nearly $5 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015 	
(which include the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of convertible notes, and 	
a $650 million senior secured note) could also drive positive ratings 	
momentum. Furthermore, any such transaction could potentially reduce MGM's 	
interest cost and improve interest coverage, given the high coupon on certain 	
notes, including bonds maturing in 2013 which are secured by New York New 	
York. While we view the reorganization of the ownership of MGM China following 	
last year's IPO positively, we are not factoring in any meaningful level of 	
financial support for the U.S. operations from Macau over the foreseeable 	
future. Thus, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding 	
MGM China. 	
	
A revision of our rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result if 	
recent strong performance trends do not continue in 2012 because of an 	
economic downturn. In this scenario, MGM could be challenged to generate 	
sufficient cash flow to meet fixed charges while servicing its capital 	
structure, and we would see more risk in the company's ability to access 	
capital markets to meet intermediate term debt maturities.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
MGM Resorts International	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
MGM Resorts International	
 Senior Secured	
  $981.837 mil Class A-2 ln due 2015    B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  $471.446 mil Class C ln due 2015      B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  $360.446 mil Class A-1 ln due 2014    B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
  $324.055 mil Class E ln due 2015      B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $750 mil nts due 2022                 B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
MGM Resorts International	
 Senior secured debt                    B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
Senior unsecured debt                   B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Mandalay Resort Group	
 Senior unsecured debt                  B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
Subordinated	
  Local Currency                        CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6               	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

