TEXTT-Fitch affirms CEZ at 'A-', outlook stable

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech Republic-based CEZ a.s.'s (CEZ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', with Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed CEZ's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The ratings reflect CEZ's strong market position and vertical integration in the Czech power sector. Its financial leverage is low compared with its western European peers (Fitch-adjusted net debt to EBITDA was 1.9x at end-December 2011). The ratings incorporate the company's prudent financial policy, which targets maintaining credit ratios at moderate levels (net debt/EBITDA of up to 2.3x), despite an ambitious, partly debt-funded capex plan until 2015. In the agency's view, CEZ has limited rating headroom for large debt-funded acquisitions in light of its capex plan and dividends. The Stable Outlook assumes that CEZ will maintain credit ratios commensurate with its ratings. The ratings also capture CEZ's high EBITDA margin (2011: 42%) compared with other European utilities rated by Fitch. However, the benefit of a low-cost generation fleet is mitigated by a lower share of more predictable, regulated income from distribution in CEZ's total EBITDA (20% in 2011) compared with its western European peers (average about 30%). Forward hedging of almost 100% of generation for 2012 and 47% for 2013 (data as of 15 February 2012) enhances the predictability of earnings. CEZ is 69.4%-owned by the Czech state ('A+'/Stable), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis with no state support factored in, as the company operates on a wholly commercial basis. CEZ's liquidity score for 2012 was sufficient at 1.1x at end-December 2011. This score includes cash, Fitch's forecast free cash flow after dividends for 2012 and undrawn committed medium-term bank lines divided by short-term debt. In the next few years the company will be reliant on continued access to the capital markets and bank lending in order to co-fund its large capex plan. Drivers of negative rating action would be a deterioration of credit ratios, including FFO-adjusted net leverage substantially higher than 2.5x and FFO interest cover below 5x. A deterioration in liquidity and worsened access to external funding could also put pressure on the ratings. Rating upside is rather limited. Positive rating factors include changes in the generation mix, resulting in a reduction of exposure to carbon dioxide (CO2) costs in 2013-2020 together with ongoing efficiency improvements. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable criteria; 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology