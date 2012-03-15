TEXT-Fitch cuts Alburn Real Estate Capital

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Alburn Real Estate Capital Limited's class A, B and C notes and affirmed the class D and E notes, as follows: GBP121.6m Class A (XS0285749833) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery Estimate RE90% GBP19.8m Class B (XS0285751904) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP18.5m Class C (XS0285753272) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP18.5m Class D (XS0285753942) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% GBP5.5m Class E (XS0285755053) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% The downgrades have been driven by the ongoing performance deterioration, as highlighted by the single loan's ongoing default, continuous collateral depreciation and inability to make scheduled amortisation payments since October 2011 due to increased senior costs (e.g. property costs). It also incorporates the impact of swap breakage costs on the expected recoveries should the loan be enforced prior to its maturity in October 2013. The final legal maturity of the transaction is October 2016. According to issuer statements, Hatfield Philips International Limited (rated 'CSS3+') is in the process of being appointed as special servicer, as requested by the junior lender. Fitch views the appointment of an experienced special servicer positively. However, according to the statements, it is intended to enforce the loan prior to maturity in October 2013 and dispose of the underlying assets (45 secondary UK commercial assets, predominantly offices and industrial properties). This would result in a swap breakage fee of up to GBP10.6m, depending on the remaining loan term at that point. In January 2012, the A-note and whole loan interest coverage ratios (ICRs) stood at 1.45x and 1.34x, compared to covenants at 1.35x and 1.25x, respectively. However, this includes GBP3.6m of cash held in the property account. Without these funds, A-note and whole loan coverage would be in breach of their covenants, standing at 1.1x and 1.0x, respectively. The LTV has been reported at 147.4% (securitised A-note) and 156.8% (whole loan). The original whole loan covenant had been set at 80% and was breached in 2009. Part of the subsequent restructuring was a waiver for the breach and, starting in April 2011, the test against new covenants at 125% (A-note) and 135% (whole loan). As the borrower failed to pay certain fees to the lender (as part of the 2009 restructuring agreement) and to achieve LTV covenant compliance, the loan continues to be in default. Fitch will monitor the developments in the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria