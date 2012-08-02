TEXT-Fitch cuts EDP, and Hidrocantabrico to 'BBB-'

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.'s (EDP) and EDP Finance B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative. EDP's Short-term IDR has been downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'. The agency has also downgraded Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, S.A.'s (HC) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative. EDP and HC's ratings have been removed from RWN. The rating actions follow a recent review of the company's credit profile. Although EDP is still projected by Fitch to delever over the forecast horizon to 2015, the downgrade is driven both by the slower expected pace of this deleveraging and declining predictability of the regulatory environment. At this level, the ratings are now effectively unconstrained by the ratings of Portugal, and the latter would only provide a negative trigger in the event of a further multi-notch sovereign downgrade. EDP's operating environment has deteriorated due to the persisting weak economic fundamentals affecting the Portuguese and Spanish markets. This is likely to make EDP's de-leveraging process slower than previously anticipated, as despite its geographical diversification in Brazil and the US, Iberia will still represent more than 60% of consolidated operating cash flow in 2015. Additionally, operations in Brazil are held through a 51% owned subsidiary, and in its latest review, Fitch has opted to deconsolidate debt and EBITDA related to Brazil and replace it with dividends received. This does not reflect any change in EDP's management of its Brazilian holdings. It was done in order to substantiate Fitch's assessment of EDP's scale of geographical diversification that supports the rationale for the rating uplift allowed versus the Portuguese sovereign rating (for more details see 'Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update' dated 7 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Using this measure, Iberia accounted for 83% of operating cash flow in 2011 and 76% in Fitch's projections for 2015. Under this revised scenario, Fitch's previous guideline for EDP's net debt/EBITDA leverage to decrease below 4.0x approaching the long-term contracts' termination is unrealistic. Sovereign stress on Portugal and Spain has recently materialised in a more hostile regulatory framework rather than through the risk of sovereign defaults. EDP remains rated above the Portuguese sovereign, and in theory could remain investment grade if Portugal, currently rated 'BB+'/Negative, was downgraded to 'BB-', depending on the level of economic dislocation at the time. The regulatory changes that have been introduced to the electricity distribution and generation tariff framework in Spain are of relatively negligible direct financial significance for EDP. However, the big-ticket items of regulatory receivables (expected to climb by at least a net EUR300m for Iberia in 2012) and Spain's wind energy policy (32% of EDPR installed capacity) might be subject to harsher measures. The downgrade incorporates the associated erosion of regulatory predictability that allows more generous leverage guidance for utilities. The scale of the downgrade also reflects EDP's liquidity position, which is increasingly reliant upon the support of the new minority shareholder, China Three Gorges ('A-'/Stable). The newly-agreed EUR1bn facility from China Development Bank is only half of the total amount announced at the time of the sale of the minority stake to CTG. Fitch does not regard the five-year tenor as an especially adverse development, but notes that facility pricing of 480bps over 6m Euribor for five years is not especially generous. During the eurozone crises, EDP has maintained good access to the domestic retail bond market and remained one of the premier borrowers in Portugal. However, uncertainties related to potential developments of the eurozone sovereign crisis and the pressure on the Iberian banking sector will eventually make bank refinancing more difficult and costly. The signing of the first tranche of the facility covers Fitch's estimates of liquidity needs through 2013 and into 2014, but is deemed insufficient for a revision of EDP's Outlook to Stable. EDP's investment grade rating remains supported by its size, geographical and segmental diversification, strong incumbent market position and inherent quality of revenues, including 32% of fully regulated EBITDA and 22% of long-term contracted generation. From a fuel mix perspective, EDP's generation fleet benefits from a large hydro component (31%) and renewable portfolio (31%) that insulate the company quite well compared with its peers from the impact of CO2 charges from 2013. The medium-term strength of this profile - consistent with an above-average operational position in most circumstances - continues to support an investment grade rating against the elements of crisis-related stress described above. The ratings of HC, which is wholly owned by EDP, remain aligned with those of EDP according to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology", reflecting the close integration of the two companies. HC is strategically and operationally important to EDP as it provides the parent with a strong platform in Spain, enabling the group to optimise its positioning in the Iberian market. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? EDP's Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include: POSITIVE: - Improvement of macroeconomic environment leading to higher volumes/prices translating into higher cash flows helping a reduction of FFO net leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis and interest coverage above 4.5x. - Improvement/stabilisation of sovereign rating resulting in a significant decrease/ease of EDP's cost/access of funding; reduction of regulatory risk stemming from government/Troika intervention. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on EDP's ratings include: NEGATIVE: - Regulatory challenges: the adoption of additional regulatory measures by the Portuguese and/or Spanish government materially affecting EDP's cash flow generation and leading to FFO adjusted leverage in excess of 5.0x on a sustained basis and/or FFO interest cover below 4.5x. - Weaker than anticipated macroeconomic environment leading to lower revenues and erosion of earnings margins of liberalised businesses causing pressure on cash flow based metrics as per the guidance above. - Pressure on liquidity: EDP's liquidity position has stabilised for the near term with the signature of the first tranche (EUR1bn) of China Development Bank. However, even taking into account CTG's equity injections into EDPR minority stakes, this may not be enough to fully serve maturities beyond 2013. Therefore Fitch sees either the second tranche of the facility or alternative funding on a comparable scale as essential to support EDPs' liquidity. - Sovereign deterioration: a downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative) by three notches to 'B+' would likely lead to a one-notch downgrade of EDP's Long-term ratings. The issuer generates around 42% (50% if Brazil is deconsolidated and replaced with dividends) of its EBITDA domestically. - Euro exit or redenomination risk: Portugal's exit from the euro or the redenomination of the Portuguese domestic currency might challenge EDP's ability to service its debt due to exchange controls and/or limits imposed by redenomination law. EDP's source of non-Portuguese cash (dividends and intercompany loans) is insufficient to sustain principal and interest payments. An orderly sovereign default that terminates austerity measures can have a positive outcome relative to a 'euro exit' or a further decade of austerity. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training