TEXT-Fitch affirms Acoss' CP, ECP at 'F1+'

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale's (ACOSS) EUR20bn Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) programme and EUR25bn French Commercial Paper (BT) programme's Short-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect ACOSS's highly strategic role as the state public agency (EPA) in charge of managing social security institutions (SSI) cash flows and collecting social security contributions. As an EPA, ACOSS benefits from an implicit solvency guarantee from France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') as all of its assets and liabilities would automatically be transferred to the state if ACOSS was dissolved. ACOSS's debt is fully consolidated in French public debt. A negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France's Short-term ratings, an adverse change in ACOSS's legal framework, or from an insufficient level of external funding. The French government exerts strong administrative, legal, financial and political controls over ACOSS. The state defines ACOSS's strategy and monitors its implementation, and is the main single social security financial contributor. Parliament defines ACOSS's revenue and expenditure scopes, sets its annual borrowing limit and monitors its accounts. ACOSS's accounts are audited and certified every year by the national court of accounts. Since 2010, ACOSS's external funding has increasingly relied on a EUR20bn ECP programme and a EUR25bn BT programme. Caisse des depots et consignations (CDC, 'AAA/Negative/F1+') provides ACOSS with short-term and liquidity coverage of up to EUR5bn for 2012, while state, SSI and CADES (a state agency in charge of the long-term refinancing and amortising of social security debt; 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') routinely subscribe to ACOSS's commercial paper in order to mutualise available cash. Further support is available through state treasury loans if necessary, as was the case in the 1990s. The state raised ACOSS's borrowing cap to EUR22bn in 2012 from EUR20bn at end 2011. ACOSS's liquidity and counterparty risk management processes have been enhanced in order to adapt to increased market funding and to comply with new requirements from CDC. ACOSS's year-end debt, which reached EUR49.5bn in 2010, reflects the structural deficit of the French social security. It has been regularly bought-back by CADES, which is legally required to buy-back EUR65.3bn of ACOSS's debt in 2011, EUR6.6bn in 2012 and up to EUR10bn every year until 2017. As a result of CADES' support, Fitch expects ACOSS debt to have decreased to EUR4.7bn at end 2011, and to reach EUR18.8bn at end 2012. Despite CADES' refinancing, ACOSS's debt is expected to increase in the medium term as the social security system is likely to keep generating growing year-end deficits. According to Fitch's calculations, based on the 2012 social security finance bill's central scenario, ACOSS's debt could exceed EUR25bn by 2015 without further refinancing from CADES and/or social security balancing measures. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2011, and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here