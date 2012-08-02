FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates rating caps in global SF transactions criteria
August 2, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates rating caps in global SF transactions criteria

Aug 2 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating Caps in Global
Structured Finance TransactionsAug 2 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating caps in global
structured finance (SF) transactions. The criteria do not contain any material
changes and will not have any rating impact on existing SF transactions. No
rating portfolio review will be necessary as a result of the criteria update.

The report does not define prescriptive rules regarding when rating caps will be
applied, as each individual deal tends to include unique characteristics which
need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Instead, it provides a high level
framework of principles that can be applied by analysts when assessing
transaction proposals and whether a rating cap may be appropriate in global SF
transactions.

The report entitled 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance
Transactions' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous
report with the same title dated 09 August 2011.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com

