TEXT-Fitch updates rating caps in global SF transactions criteria

Aug 2 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance TransactionsAug 2 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating caps in global structured finance (SF) transactions. The criteria do not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing SF transactions. No rating portfolio review will be necessary as a result of the criteria update. The report does not define prescriptive rules regarding when rating caps will be applied, as each individual deal tends to include unique characteristics which need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Instead, it provides a high level framework of principles that can be applied by analysts when assessing transaction proposals and whether a rating cap may be appropriate in global SF transactions. The report entitled 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous report with the same title dated 09 August 2011.