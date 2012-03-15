FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: debt recoveries for euro forest products firms stable
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: debt recoveries for euro forest products firms stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - Recovery rating prospects for speculative-grade forest
product companies in Europe should withstand the weakening economic environment
this year, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
titled "Debt Recovery Prospects For European Forest Product Companies Are So Far
Defying A Tough Operating Environment." 	
	
This is because, over the past two years, paper and forest product companies 	
have materially reduced capacity, implemented more moderate dividend 	
distribution policies, reduced capital expenditure, and undertaken significant 	
refinancing of their 2012/2013 debt maturities. "We believe that overall, 	
these companies' sound operating and financial management and the industry's 	
fairly asset-intensive nature should sustain debt recovery prospects at 	
healthy levels during 2012," said Standard & Poor's recovery analyst Franck 	
Rizzoli.	
	
"This takes into account that all of our rated speculative-grade paper and 	
forest products companies have a stable outlook, and that we already factor in 	
an economic downturn and reduced consumer spending into the hypothetical 	
default scenarios we use to determine recovery ratings."	
	
We consider it likely that, in the event of a default, the speculative-grade 	
forest product companies in our portfolio would be reorganized on a 	
going-concern basis because of their strong business positions. Furthermore, 	
we would anticipate less-severe losses for these companies if they were 	
liquidated, compared with firms in other industries, due to their extensive 	
tangible asset base.	
	
In the event of a default, we anticipate that there would be material 	
variations in recovery prospects for the paper and forest product companies 	
that we rate. This is because the secured debt instruments held by each 	
company vary greatly in size, the amount of prior-ranking liabilities, and our 	
valuation of each company at the simulated point of default. Nevertheless, the 	
average recovery prospects for the senior secured and senior unsecured debt of 	
paper and forest product companies are not dissimilar to those of the majority 	
of all the companies we rate, the report says.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.