TEXT-Fitch affirms Sierra Timeshare 2011-1 Receivables Funding
March 15, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Sierra Timeshare 2011-1 Receivables Funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Sierra Timeshare 2011-1
Receivables Funding LLC (Sierra 2011-1) notes as follows:	
	
--Class A notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;	
--Class B notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--Class C notes at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
	
The rating affirmations reflect the ability of the transaction's credit
enhancement to provide loss coverage consistent with the current rating. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the notes will remain
sufficiently enhanced to cover the 'Asf' stressed loss levels for the next 12 to
18 months. It is important to note that default performance is expected to
exceed Fitch's initial expectations. However, the structure remains sufficiently
enhancement to support the higher default pace.	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor economic conditions and their impact as they
relate to timeshare asset-backed securities and the trust level performance
variables and update the ratings accordingly.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer,
periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain.	
	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS' (June 30, 2011);	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2010).	
	
