TEXT-Fitch affirms Coventry Building Society covered bonds at 'AAA'

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding GBP3.22bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', following a review of the programme. The bonds constitute direct obligations of CBS and are guaranteed by Coventry Building Society Covered Bonds LLP, a special-purpose vehicle established for the purpose of the programme. All bonds benefit from a 12-month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates. The rating of the covered bonds is based on CBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a D-Factor of 15.7%, the combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds. For issuers rated 'F2' or above, Fitch gives credit to the lowest OC/highest observed nominal AP over the past 12 months, which is 71.1%. This is sufficient to pass 'AA+' stress scenarios, and provides for high recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at 'AAA' as long as CBS's IDR is at least 'BBB'. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool in a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity, a three-month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following issuer insolvency and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. It also reflects the contractual provisions for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of CBS's IT systems, the UK regulated covered bond framework and swap counterparty arrangements. The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised to 85.8% from 83.7% previously. This compares to the contractual AP of 78.7% and to the ratio of covered bonds over the cover pool which is currently 71.1%. The change in supporting AP is primarily driven by change in the refinancing spreads assumptions, which Fitch has reassessed since the last review in August 2011. It was also driven by the asset and liability mismatch and the weighted average swap margin of the bonds, which changed due to the new issuances since the previous review. At end-June 2012, the cover pool consisted of GBP4.407bn of residential mortgage loans and GBP54.1m of cash held in a guaranteed investment contract (GIC) account with HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'). It consisted of 41,337 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 21.5% on interest only repayments. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 58.4% and a WA current indexed LTV of 52.8% (giving 50% credit to upwards indexation). The cover pool assets are diversified over the UK, with the highest concentrations in London 14.3%, the Outer Metropolitan 15.9% and the West Midlands 14.3%. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 15.9% and a WA recovery rate of 71.9%. Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the rating will remain stable over time. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of CBS's covered bonds. However, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the 'AAA' ratings could be maintained to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK', dated 12 August 2011 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions