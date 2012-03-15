FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: global corporate issuers defaults remain at 23
March 15, 2012
March 15, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: global corporate issuers defaults remain at 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 - No global corporate issuers defaulted this week, leaving
the 2012 tally at 23 defaults, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update
(March 8 - 14, 2012)." 	
	
Of the total, 14 were based in the U.S., five in the emerging markets, three 	
in Europe, and one in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, 	
and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, there were only five 	
defaults--four issuers based in the U.S. and one in Europe--during the same 	
period (through March 14).	
	
So far this year, missed payments accounted for nine defaults, bankruptcy 	
filings accounted for five, distressed exchanges were responsible for three, 	
and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was due 	
to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the 	
company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a 	
judicial organization filing. 	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

