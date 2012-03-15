FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Vienna initiative an insurance policy, not game changer
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Vienna initiative an insurance policy, not game changer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - The principles adopted Tuesday in "Vienna Initiative 2.0"
do not change Fitch's base case expectation that central, eastern and
south-eastern Europe (CESEE) will continue to see weak, or marginally negative,
credit growth in the near-to-medium term.	
	
The latest initiative does, however, reduce the risk of a more negative downside
that would result from sharp regional deleveraging along with aggressive
repatriation of parent bank funding and capital. It may also help to create a
platform to promote banking sector stability in the region and, over time,
gradually reduce system imbalances.	
	
It has been our long-held view that parent banks are highly unlikely to engage
in a disorderly exit from the CESEE region, or to withdraw funding on a scale
and at a pace that would require rapid deleveraging of subsidiaries' operations.
That view has been reinforced by the strong take-up of the European Central
Bank's three-year, long-term refinancing operation, which has helped ease parent
bank liquidity pressures and revive bank debt issuance in early 2012.	
	
Even in countries where the financial performance of subsidiaries has been
particularly weak, such as Hungary, parent banks have continued to back their
subsidiaries with capital when needed.	
	
We do, however, expect that the amount of funding extended to CESEE subsidiaries
by their parents will continue to decline. This trend is not just due to changes
in funding strategies adopted by international banking groups, but also because
the economic slowdown across much of the region means there is less high-quality
demand for loans locally.	
	
Nonetheless, greater policy coordination between bank regulators and
international financial institutions should reduce the risk of a rapid and
disorderly withdrawal of parent banks from the CESEE region in case of a further
escalation of the eurozone crisis.	
	
The Vienna Initiative was originally launched in 2009 to help maintain financial
sector stability in emerging Europe, including by encouraging cross-border
banking groups to maintain their exposure to the region and adequate solvency
levels for their subsidiaries. The meeting is hosted by the European Commission.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

