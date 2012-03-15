FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Carrefour rating to 'BBB', outlook stable
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Carrefour rating to 'BBB', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 15 - Overview	
     -- French retailer Carrefour S.A.'s (Carrefour) competitive position has 	
substantially weakened, in our opinion, and turning operations around will 	
take longer than we expected.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' 	
and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. 	
     -- We are also lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour's captive 	
finance subsidiary, Carrefour Banque, to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirming the 	
'A-2' short-term rating.  	
     -- The stable outlook on Carrefour reflects our view that its more 	
prudent financial policy should enable it to take the steps necessary to turn 	
operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with 	
the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on 	
its parent.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on France-based retailer Carrefour S.A.
 (Carrefour) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the
'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour. The outlook is stable. 	
	
We also lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Carrefour Banque, 	
Carrefour's captive finance subsidiary, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed the 	
'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour Banque. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade of Carrefour reflects further erosion in its competitive 	
position since the autumn of 2011 and the longer-than-expected time to 	
implement the restructuring program. We think these factors will prevent 	
Carrefour from restoring its profitability in the medium term, and therefore 	
anticipate a stabilization of the adjusted EBITDA margin at 4.7% in 2012, 	
along with marginally positive revenue growth.	
	
We downgraded Carrefour Banque because we cap the long-term rating on the bank 	
at one notch above the long-term rating on the parent. 	
	
Although Carrefour has started to address some of the abovementioned issues, 	
we consider that turning operations around will take longer than we had 	
initially expected. Consequently, it will take time until the company is able 	
to sustainably reverse operating trends adversely affecting sales, market 	
share, and profitability. 	
	
In our opinion, Carrefour's operations lag behind those of comparable peers in 	
most of the markets where it is active, owing to heightened competition, 	
organizational issues, and delays in transforming its hypermarket format. In 	
France, where the company generates about 40% of its revenues, market share 	
has further contracted over the past 12 months. The EUR2.2 billion impairment 	
charge booked in 2011 points to a durable deterioration of other European 	
activities, in our view. Finally, we believe that Carrefour has underperformed 	
competitors in emerging markets, notably in China where like-for-like revenues 	
dropped by 6.1% in fourth-quarter 2011.   	
	
Still, we believe that our adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt and 	
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratios for Carrefour will respectively remain in the 	
25%-30% and the 2.5x-3.0x ranges, which we consider to be commensurate with a 	
'BBB' rating. We base our projections on the company's recently announced 	
lower dividend policy and decreased capital expenditure (capex). In our view, 	
Carrefour's credit ratios are well positioned in the above ranges and will 	
remain at similar levels in 2012, because of the decrease in capex following 	
the postponement of the "Planet" hypermarket renovation program and the 	
dividend cut should help to stabilize adjusted debt. While the current 	
financial policy seems to have taken a more conservative turn, we believe that 	
Carrefour has yet to build a consistent policy after a string of 	
shareholder-friendly decisions.	
 	
Liquidity	
The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view Carrefour's liquidity as 	
"adequate," according to our criteria. This view is supported by our estimate 	
that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 	
12 months.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR11.1 	
billion, including:	
     -- EUR4.8 billion of cash and short-term investments;	
     -- EUR3.3 billion of undrawn credit facilities, which mature in 2015 and 	
2016;	
     -- About EUR2.5 billion of unadjusted FFO that we forecast over the next 12	
months; and	
     -- EUR500 million of proceeds from a bond issued in January 2012.	
	
We estimate Carrefour's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR8.1	
billion, comprising:	
     -- EUR1.9 billion of short-term debt;	
     -- About EUR0.1 billion of working capital outflow (excluding seasonal 	
fluctuations);	
     -- About EUR3.5 billion of seasonal working capital variation, which 	
typically peaks at mid-year; 	
     -- About EUR1.6 billion of capex;	
     -- About EUR0.3 billion of dividends; and	
     -- About EUR0.7 billion of nonrecurring cash outflow.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Carrefour's more prudent stance on 	
financial policy should enable the company to take the steps necessary to turn 	
operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with 	
the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on 	
its parent.	
	
We could lower the ratings on Carrefour if it appeared unable to maintain 	
credit metrics in line with the levels we consider to be commensurate with a 	
'BBB' rating, namely FFO to debt of about 25% and debt to EBITDA of 3.0x. In 	
our view, this could occur if the company were unable to successfully 	
implement its restructuring program or if it once again adopts a more 	
shareholder friendly financial policy. We could lower the ratings on Carrefour 	
Banque if we lowered the ratings on Carrefour. We could also lower the ratings 	
on Carrefour Banque to the level of the ratings on Carrefour if we considered 	
that minority shareholder BNP Paribas Personal Finance's support of or 	
interest in Carrefour Banque were weakening.	
	
We would consider a positive rating action if Carrefour sustainably reversed 	
its operating performance, delivering improved like-for-like growth and 	
profitability trends, and if it maintained a consistently prudent financial 	
policy, causing adjusted FFO to debt to exceed 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
to fall below 2.5x. We would consider a positive rating action on Carrefour 	
Banque if we took a positive rating action on Carrefour.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail 	
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008 	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- France-Based Carrefour Banque 'A-/A-2' Ratings Affirmed On Bank 	
Criteria Change; Outlook Negative, Dec. 7, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Carrefour S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB+/Negative/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2	
	
Carrefour Banque	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/A-2    A-/Negative/A-2	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB+/A-2           A-/A-2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

