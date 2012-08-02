S&P rates Steel Dynamics' proposed notes 'BB+'

Aug 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' (same as the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Steel Dynamics Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. The company plans to issue the notes in seven- and 10-year tranches. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes are being issued under rule 144A with registration rights. Certain subsidiaries of Steel Dynamics will guarantee the notes on an unsecured basis. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of Steel Dynamics' existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to tender for up to $210 million of its 7.375% notes due 2012 and all of its 7.75% notes due 2016. Currently, about $420 million of the 7.375% notes and $500 million of the 7.75% notes are outstanding. As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $2.4 billion of adjusted debt outstanding. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and positive rating outlook reflects the combination of what we consider to be its "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles. The company's business is supported by its low-cost, flexible operations and its product diversity. Still, the company operates in the highly competitive, volatile, and cyclical steel industry, which remains vulnerable to economic weakness. Moreover, it has traditionally spent heavily on capital projects and for potential acquisitions. The company also has a history of shareholder-friendly initiatives, although we expect the company to maintain a measured approach in the future. We expect that full-year 2012 EBITDA should be between $650 million and $700 million, reflecting current steel market weakness. Still, we expect this to result in debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt around 20%, consistent with the rating. However, we expect Steel Dynamics operating performance will improve over time as steel industry conditions strengthen in tandem with the general economy. This should allow the company to reduce debt-to-EBITDA below 3x and FFO-to-total debt around 30%. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Steel Dynamics published March 29, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATING LIST Steel Dynamics Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Positive New Rating Steel Dynamics Inc. Proposed senior unsecured notes BB+ Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.