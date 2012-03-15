FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts JC Penney-related transactions
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts JC Penney-related transactions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes from five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions to 'BB' from
'BB+' (see list).	
	
Our ratings on the five transactions are dependent on our rating on the 	
underlying security, J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1, 	
2097 ('BB').	
	
Today's rating actions reflect the March 7, 2012, lowering of our rating on 	
the underlying security to 'BB' from 'BB+'. We may take subsequent rating 	
actions on these transactions following changes in our rating assigned to the 	
underlying security.	
  	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement  mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRATINGS LOWERED	
	
CABCO Trust for JC Penney Debentures	
US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097	
                      Rating	
Class             To          From	
Certificates      BB          BB+	
	
CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures	
US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates	
                      Rating	
Class             To          From	
Certificates      BB          BB+	
	
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J C Penney Debenture-Backed 	
Series 2006-1	
US$27.5 mil	
                      Rating	
Class             To          From	
A-1               BB          BB+	
A-2               BB          BB+	
	
Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co.	
US$54.5 mil units Series 2007-1	
                      Rating	
Class             To          From	
A                 BB          BB+	
B                 BB          BB+	
	
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed 	
Series 2007-1 Trust	
US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney 	
debentures-backed series 2007-1	
                      Rating	
Class             To          From	
A-1               BB          BB+	
A-2               BB          BB+

