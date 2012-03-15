FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Greece remains in selective default, new bonds rated 'CCC'
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Greece remains in selective default, new bonds rated 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 15 -     -- On March 12, 2012, the Greek government issued new
bonds, following 	
the conclusion of the exchange offer on its Greek-law governed sovereign bonds.	
     -- We have assigned our 'CCC' issue rating to the new bonds.	
     -- Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece remain in selective default 	
(SD), following our rating action on Feb. 27, 2012.	
    	
     March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'CCC' issue rating to new bonds issued by Greece (SD) on March 12,
2012.	
	
The bond issuance follows the conclusion of the exchange offer on Greek-law 	
governed sovereign bonds, which included the retroactive application of 	
"collective action clauses" into the relevant bond documentation underlying 	
the debt exchange offer. We have assigned 'CCC' ratings to the new bonds and 	
GDP-linked securities.	
	
Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece will remain at 'SD' until the exchange 	
of Greece's non-Greek-law governed bonds is concluded, which we understand is 	
to occur by April 11, 2012. Following the exchange, we will likely consider 	
Greece's selective default to be cured and assign a forward-looking sovereign 	
credit rating of 'CCC' to Greece. It is Standard & Poor's policy to reset a 	
sovereign credit rating for a government emerging from default at its 	
forward-looking estimate of creditworthiness (see Appendix B in "Sovereign 	
Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions," June 30, 2011). Standard & 	
Poor's defines "emergence from a sovereign default (short of resuming payment 	
on the defaulted instrument)" as the successful completion of an exchange 	
offer, even if the non-participating creditor debt remains unpaid. At this 	
time the ratings on the original Greek bonds tendered in the exchange will 	
also be withdrawn. 	
	
The 'CCC' rating assigned to Greece's new bonds is constrained by our view of 	
Greece's uncertain economic growth prospects, what we consider a weakening 	
political consensus for ambitious and largely unpopular reforms, and the 	
still-large external and fiscal debt burdens, even after the debt 	
restructuring is concluded. The rating also reflects our view of the sizable 	
implementation risks to the ambitious fiscal consolidation targets under the 	
second financial assistance program for Greece. Our rating on Greece is 	
supported by the increased average maturity of the central government debt 	
stock and the reduction in debt servicing costs as a result of the exchange; 	
and by the recapitalization of the banks, which we believe should help to 	
maintain domestic depositor confidence. These factors have, in our view, 	
reduced the risk of a second debt restructuring in the immediate future.	
	
Our recovery rating of '4' for Greece remains unchanged, indicating an 	
estimated 30%-50% recovery by bondholders.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Greece Ratings Lowered To 'SD' (Selective Default), Feb. 27, 2012	
     -- Retroactive Application Of Collective Action Clauses Would Constitute 	
A Selective Default By Greece, Feb. 10, 2012	
     -- Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CC' On Likely Default; 	
Outlook Negative, July 27, 2011	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Credit FAQ: When Would A "Reprofiling" Of Sovereign Debt Constitute A 	
Default?, June 3, 2011	
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 	
18, 2009	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009 	
     -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007	
	
RATINGS LIST	
New Rating	
	
Greece (Hellenic Republic)	
 Senior Unsecured                     CCC                	
 Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

