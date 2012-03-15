FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms FHC Health Systems at 'B'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P affirms FHC Health Systems at 'B'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 15 - Overview	
     -- We revised the debt recovery rating on FHC Health System Inc.'s $175 	
million first-lien term loan and $10 million revolving credit facility to '1' 	
from '2'.	
     -- As a result, we are raising the senior secured debt ratings on the 	
company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from 	
'B+'.	
     -- We are affirming the 'B' counterparty credit rating on FHC. 	
     -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectations FHC will meet 	
debt leverage of 70%-75%, debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and EBITDA interest 	
coverage of 3.8x-4.2x this year.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its senior 	
secured debt ratings on FHC Health Systems Inc.'s (FHC) $175 million 	
first-lien term loan and $10 million revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from 	
'B+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' counterparty credit rating on FHC. 	
The outlook remains stable. In addition, the 'CCC+' senior secured debt rating 	
on the company's $89 million second-lien term loan remains unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade on FHC's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility 	
resulted from our updated recovery analysis, which indicated an upgrade in the 	
recovery rating to '1' (90%-100% nominal recovery expectation) from '2' 	
(70%-90% nominal recovery expectation). The decline in the balance outstanding 	
on the first-lien term loan, which declined about $23 million to $47.5 million 	
at year-end 2011 from $70.6 million in 2010, therefore increasing the recovery 	
expectation to above 90%, led us to raise the recovery rating.	
	
The counterparty credit rating on FHC reflects the company's established 	
business presence; focused operational skills in managing behavioral health 	
care; adequate cash flow; and stabilized, though diminished, earnings profile. 	
However, partly mitigating these financial and business strengths are our 	
expectation that the company will have a very tight cushion relative to the 	
debt-to-EBITDA covenant in its first-lien term loan as well as its weak 	
balance-sheet characteristics and its high client concentration.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in 2012, FHC will meet debt 	
leverage of 70%-75%, debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and EBITDA interest 	
coverage of 3.8x-4.2x (3.2x-3.6x including imputed interest on operating 	
leases), which we regard as conservative to the rating. However, we also 	
expect that the company will use most, if not all, of its free cash flow in 	
2012 to repay debt. Debt repayment allows FHC to meet the debt-to-EBITDA 	
covenant on its first-lien bank loan, which is very tight in the first quarter 	
2012. The covenant becomes more restrictive in the fourth quarter of 2012.	
	
Based on the company's track record of meeting or exceeding expectations, we 	
believe that FHC will generate sufficient free cash flow to avoid a covenant 	
violation and provide a very tight covenant cushion in the first quarter of 	
2012 as well as provide a moderate cushion for the remainder of 2012. Although 	
unlikely, if we believe the company's results are falling short of these 	
expectations during the next three to six months, raising the prospect of a 	
covenant violation, we could lower the rating by one or more notches.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
FHC Health Systems Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Secured                       	
  US$89 mil 2nd lien term loan          CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
FHC Health Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured                       	
  US$175 mil 1st lien term loan         BB-                B+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  2	
  US$10 mil revolving credit fac        BB-                B+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.