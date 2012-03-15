FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
March 15, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread
narrowed by 2 basis points (bps) to 199 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade
composite spread narrowed by 15 bps to 601 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread
tightened by 2 bps to 131 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 1 bp each to 173
bps and 247 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 14 bps to 424 bps,
'B' contracted by 16 bps to 651 bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 31 bps to 1,006
bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 4 bps to 300 bps, and banks 	
narrowed by 6 bps to 316 bps. Industrials contracted by 3 bps to 289 bps, and 	
utilities contracted by 2 bps to 203 bps. Telecommunications contracted by 5 	
bps to 315 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 632 bps and its five-year moving average of 717 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

