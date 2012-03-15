FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts ICO Mediacion I AyT
March 15, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts ICO Mediacion I AyT

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded ICO Mediacion I AyT, FTA and ICO
Mediacion II AyT, FTA and removed the notes from Rating Watch Negative (RWN),
where they were placed on 29 February 2012, as follows: 	
	
ICO Mediacion I AyT, FTA (ICO I):	
	
EUR1,026.3bn class A notes (ISIN ES0347524003) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf',	
Outlook Negative, off RWN	
	
EUR249.4bn Syndicated Loan downgraded to 'B+sf' from 'BBB-sf', Outlook Negative,	
off RWN	
	
ICO Mediacion II AyT, FTA (ICO II):	
	
EUR9,018.1bn class A notes (ISIN ES0347456008) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 	
'AAAsf', Outlook Negative, off RWN	
	
The downgrades reflect the characteristics of the collateral and the protection 	
mechanisms featured by the structures. The rating actions also reflect systemic 	
risk that cannot be fully structured away in the SPV.	
	
Fitch believes that the 100% concentration in the banking sector and the 	
inter-dependence of the banking system and sovereign do not allow a full 	
delinkage of the ratings. The agency has applied a dynamic rating cap at three 	
notches above the rating of Kingdom of Spain ('A'/Negative/'F1') that prevents 	
ICO II's class A notes from being rated higher than 'AAsf'. The Negative Outlook	
is imposed by the cap, reflecting the Outlook on the sovereign.	
	
The Negative Outlook on ICO I's ratings reflects the Negative Outlook on a 	
relatively large number of financial institutions. The agency highlights that 	
there is still a high degree of uncertainty around future events affecting the 	
stability of the financial system. 	
	
Fitch has considered a stressed correlation framework for the analysis of the 	
portfolios using its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM, available at 	
www.fitchratings.com). The agency has doubled the criteria correlation 	
assumption for the global banking and finance sector (ie to 28% up from 14%) to 	
produce a total correlation of 49% accounting for all geographic and sector 	
correlation factors.	
	
Furthermore, Fitch has addressed the high obligor concentration and analysed the	
portfolios using the obligor concentration uplift (OCU) feature in PCM. Via the 	
OCU feature, the agency has increased the correlation of the largest five 	
obligors in each portfolio by summing an additional 50%. The top one obligor and	
top five obligors combined represent 12.7% and 47.3% for ICO I, respectively, 	
and 15.6% and 55.7% for ICO II, as of the dates of the pool cuts used for the 	
analysis (ie 29 February 2012).	
	
All ratings have been removed from RWN, where they were placed following the 	
downgrades of Spain and Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; credit linked to 	
Spain's sovereign rating) to 'A'/Negative/'F1'. 	
	
ICO I and ICO II are cash-flow securitisations of two static pools of loans 	
granted by Instituto de Credito Oficial to virtually all Spanish financial 	
institutions. The collateral consists of thousands of senior unsecured 	
obligations of the financial institutions known as mediation loans. These loans 	
are granted to financial institutions to on-lend mainly to small- and 	
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at preference rates.	
	
The transactions are consequently 100% concentrated in the banking and finance 	
sector in Spain. Obligor concentrations in the portfolios are a reflection of 	
the market shares of the different financial institutions in SME lending.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

