TEXT-Fitch cuts ICO Mediacion I AyT

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded ICO Mediacion I AyT, FTA and ICO Mediacion II AyT, FTA and removed the notes from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), where they were placed on 29 February 2012, as follows: ICO Mediacion I AyT, FTA (ICO I): EUR1,026.3bn class A notes (ISIN ES0347524003) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative, off RWN EUR249.4bn Syndicated Loan downgraded to 'B+sf' from 'BBB-sf', Outlook Negative, off RWN ICO Mediacion II AyT, FTA (ICO II): EUR9,018.1bn class A notes (ISIN ES0347456008) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative, off RWN The downgrades reflect the characteristics of the collateral and the protection mechanisms featured by the structures. The rating actions also reflect systemic risk that cannot be fully structured away in the SPV. Fitch believes that the 100% concentration in the banking sector and the inter-dependence of the banking system and sovereign do not allow a full delinkage of the ratings. The agency has applied a dynamic rating cap at three notches above the rating of Kingdom of Spain ('A'/Negative/'F1') that prevents ICO II's class A notes from being rated higher than 'AAsf'. The Negative Outlook is imposed by the cap, reflecting the Outlook on the sovereign. The Negative Outlook on ICO I's ratings reflects the Negative Outlook on a relatively large number of financial institutions. The agency highlights that there is still a high degree of uncertainty around future events affecting the stability of the financial system. Fitch has considered a stressed correlation framework for the analysis of the portfolios using its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM, available at www.fitchratings.com). The agency has doubled the criteria correlation assumption for the global banking and finance sector (ie to 28% up from 14%) to produce a total correlation of 49% accounting for all geographic and sector correlation factors. Furthermore, Fitch has addressed the high obligor concentration and analysed the portfolios using the obligor concentration uplift (OCU) feature in PCM. Via the OCU feature, the agency has increased the correlation of the largest five obligors in each portfolio by summing an additional 50%. The top one obligor and top five obligors combined represent 12.7% and 47.3% for ICO I, respectively, and 15.6% and 55.7% for ICO II, as of the dates of the pool cuts used for the analysis (ie 29 February 2012). All ratings have been removed from RWN, where they were placed following the downgrades of Spain and Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; credit linked to Spain's sovereign rating) to 'A'/Negative/'F1'. ICO I and ICO II are cash-flow securitisations of two static pools of loans granted by Instituto de Credito Oficial to virtually all Spanish financial institutions. The collateral consists of thousands of senior unsecured obligations of the financial institutions known as mediation loans. These loans are granted to financial institutions to on-lend mainly to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at preference rates. The transactions are consequently 100% concentrated in the banking and finance sector in Spain. Obligor concentrations in the portfolios are a reflection of the market shares of the different financial institutions in SME lending. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)