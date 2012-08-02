TEXT-S&P cuts Radian, MGIC ratings

Overview -- In second-quarter 2012 MGIC's reserves were, and we believe Radian MI's reserves will be, hurt by increases in claim incidence due to lack of improvement in the macroeconomy. -- We lowered the ratings on Radian and MGIC by one notch. -- We also affirmed our ratings on GMICO and MGIC Investment Corp. -- The negative outlooks reflect the risk of significant adverse reserve development, current operating performance, ongoing losses, and potential regulatory intervention. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its insurer financial strength ratings and long-term issuer credit ratings on Radian Guaranty Inc., Radian Mortgage Insurance Inc., Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc. (collectively Radian MI), and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Co. (collectively MGIC; see list below). At the same time, we lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on Radian Group Inc. (Radian) to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'. We affirmed the ratings on Radian Asset Assurance Inc. (Radian Group's bond insurance subsidiary), Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. (GMICO), Genworth Residential Mortgage Insurance Corp. of North Carolina, and the unsolicited ratings on MGIC's parent company MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG; see list below). The outlook on all of the companies is negative. Rationale Radian MI Radian MI reported an underwriting loss of $75.7 million in second-quarter 2012, an improvement from same period in 2011. However, we believe the risk of a significant adverse reserve adjustment has increased, which could hurt Radian MI's capital adequacy and future earnings. Although new notices of delinquency (NODs) decreased incrementally to 17,945 in second-quarter 2012 from 18,659 in first-quarter 2012, cure activity (loans returning to current status) declined more quickly to 13,486 from 19,397 during the same period. Claim denials also increased significantly to 5,659 for the six months ended June 30, 2012, compared to 2,098 for all of 2011. Although Radian's reserves assume 50% of the denials may ultimately be reinstated, its claim denial activity is substantially higher than its peers'. We are also concerned about the growing proportion of the delinquency inventory in the late stage (12 payments missed or more) relative to the cure activity within this bucket. That proportion increased to 59% in second-quarter 2012 from 53% at year-end 2011, while the cure rate (not factoring in cures of pending claims) deteriorated to an estimated 2.4% in second-quarter 2012 from approximately 4.5% as of year-end 2011. These factors and the lack of significant improvement in the job and housing markets lead us to believe that cure activity will be insufficient to mitigate the potential increase in claims incidence, raising the risk of a significant reserve adjustment in future periods. Radian MI had approximately $924 million in statutory capital as of the end of second-quarter 2012. Because this capital is entirely attributable to the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Asset Assurance, we continue to view Radian's capital quality as low. The holding company had $350 million in cash and investment at the end of second-quarter 2012. However, we expect this to decline by the end of 2013 due to the upcoming 2013 debt maturity of $92 million and potential capital contributions to the operating subsidiaries. MGIC MTG, MGIC's parent company, reported a loss before tax of $276.8 million in second-quarter 2012, driven partly by adverse development related to revised assumptions of increased claims incidence. New NODs decreased incrementally to 32,241 in second-quarter 2012 from 34,781 in first-quarter 2012. However, cure activity declined significantly to 26,368 from 37,144 during the same time. Similar to Radian MI, within the late-stage delinquency bucket (12 payments missed or more), the cure rate fell to an estimated 2.5% in second-quarter 2012 from approximately 5.1% as of year-end 2011. Despite the reserve adjustment, the average reserve per delinquency increased only nominally to $25,500 in the second quarter from $24,800 in the first quarter. We remain concerned that the lack of significant improvement in the jobs and housing markets will lead to higher claims incidence assumptions in the future, necessitating further reserve adjustments. MGIC's combined statutory capital was $1.2 billion as of second-quarter 2012, approximately $440 million of which is attributable to its investment in MGIC Indemnity Corp. (MIC), its wholly owned subsidiary. As of June 30, 2012, MGIC's preliminary risk to capital increased to 27.8 from 20.3 as of March 31, 2012, exceeding the regulatory maximum of 25:1 risk to capital. As well, it is currently $211 million less than the minimum policyholder position required by the State of Wisconsin, its state of domicile. MGIC has received waivers to these capital requirements in many states, allowing it to continue writing new business. In states where such waivers have not been obtained, MGIC expects to begin writing new business through MIC in third-quarter 2012 in states where it has not obtained regulatory waivers to the risk to capital requirements. MTG had cash and short-term investments totaling approximately $400 million as of June 30, 2012. Under terms provided to MTG by Freddie Mac, MTG will be required to contribute $200 million of capital to MGIC by Sept. 30, 2012, to continue writing new business in states where waivers have not been received. The company repurchased debt of approximately $70 million par outstanding of the 5.375% senior notes due in November 2015 during the quarter, leaving approximately $100 million outstanding. Our affirmation of the unsolicited ratings on MTG reflect our belief that MTG will continue to have the wherewithal to meet holding company obligations in the near term. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Co. GMICO reported a loss of $25 million in second-quarter 2012, in line with our expectations. Although the company is still at risk for adverse reserve development, we believe that the risk for GMICO is more muted than peers'. At approximately $30,600 in reserves per delinquency, GMICO has the highest reserve per delinquency in the mortgage insurance sector, and GMICO's reserves do not incorporate reserve benefits attributable to future rescissions. Furthermore, GMICO has minimal claim denial activity, keeping the risk of adverse development related to overturned claims low. The company is very focused on claims curtailment, but maintains reserves sufficient to cover curtailed amounts. We believe that future reserve development will depend more on the possibility of deterioration in cure and modification activity given the lack of significant improvement in the jobs markets. In particular, we are highly focused on the late-stage bucket cure rate, which decreased to 3% in the quarter from more than 5% in the first quarter. GMICO also received an extension of its waiver from the North Carolina Department of Insurance to write new business through July 2014. Outlook The outlooks for MGIC, Radian MI, and GMICO are negative. This reflects the continuing risk of significant adverse reserve development; the current trajectory of operating performance; and the impact we expect ongoing losses to have on the companies' capital positions. Although new NODs have decreased in the past three months, we expect this trend to reverse in the second half of the year, due to the lack of significant improvement in the jobs markets and normal adverse seasonality. As a result, we expect operating performance to deteriorate in the remainder of the year for all of the companies. As indicated in our criteria, as a general rule, companies that face a 50-50 chance of eventual default should be rated in the 'CCC' category. 'CCC' is also appropriate--even at a lower probability threshold--if the risk of default is near term (within the next 12 months). At this time, we do not believe the operating company ratings on MGIC, Radian MI, or GMICO meet these thresholds. However, lack of more-significant improvement in the jobs markets leading to high levels of new NODs and further declines in cure rates may lead to further adverse development due to higher assumptions of claims incidence. To the extent these adjustments are significant and operating results during a rolling 12-month period show lack of significant improvement, we may lower the ratings for MGIC and Radian MI to the 'CCC' category, as this may be a sign of an eventual or near-term default. GMICO, because its average reserve per delinquency is higher than its peers', may be downgraded one notch. We may also lower the ratings for the respective MIs if we believe state insurance regulators will retract regulatory capital waivers to write new business, which might be a precursor to further regulatory intervention. We may also lower the ratings if MTG or Radian downstream capital to the extent that they have less-than-adequate resources to service debt and related expenses for their respective 2013 and 2015 maturities. Related Criteria And Research Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From MGIC Indemnity Co. Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Radian Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency CCC-/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/-- Radian Guaranty Inc. Radian Mortgage Insurance Inc. Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Radian Group Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC- CCC Ratings Affirmed MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency CCC/Negative/-- MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings) Senior Unsecured CCC Junior Subordinated CC Radian Asset Assurance Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- Financial Enhancement Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B/Negative/-- Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. Genworth Residential Mortgage Insurance Corp. of North Carolina Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B/Negative/-- This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. 