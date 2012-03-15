S&P AFFRMS KRATON PERFORMANCE POLYMERS 'BB-' RTG; OUTLK STABLE

Overview -- Subsidiaries of U.S.-based chemical maker Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. plan to add on $100 million to their existing senior unsecured notes due 2019. -- We are affirming all of our ratings on Kraton, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and 'B+' senior unsecured debt and '5' recovery ratings on the notes. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that Kraton can maintain credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite this increase in debt. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Houston-based Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (Kraton, the guarantor of the notes). At the same time, we affirmed all our other ratings on the company, including our 'B+' senior unsecured debt rating on the 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued jointly by subsidiaries Kraton Polymers LLC and Kraton Polymers Capital Corp. The '5' recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions follow the issuers' announcement that they are planning a $100 million add-on to the notes, bringing the aggregate total to $350 million. Kraton intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a portion of its proposed manufacturing plant in Asia--Kraton is currently planning a 50/50 joint venture with Formosa Petrochemical Corp. to construct and operate a plant in Taiwan. The affirmations indicate our expectation that Kraton will be able to maintain credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite the increase in debt associated with the Taiwan joint venture. We expect Kraton to invest about $70 million of equity in the joint venture this year and for the venture to subsequently incur debt that will be guaranteed by the partners, pro rata. The parties currently estimate that plant construction costs will total at least $200 million. In calculating Kraton's credit metrics, we plan to proportionally consolidate this joint venture. At the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, we expect Kraton to maintain funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt above 20% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x.--as of Dec. 31, 2011, these measures were 34.2% and 2.4x, respectively. We currently adjust Kraton's debt to include about $90 million of tax-effected unfunded postretirement and asset retirement obligations and capitalized operating leases. There is little flexibility at the current ratings for additional debt-financed growth initiatives. The ratings on Kraton reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria define the terms). The company is narrowly focused on styrenic block copolymers (SBCs), vulnerable to raw material cost fluctuations, and exposed to cyclical demand for products serving roofing, paving, auto, and electronics markets. These negative factors are balanced by Kraton's ongoing efforts to maintain favorable pricing relative to raw material cost fluctuations, good end-market and geographic diversification (two-thirds of 2011 sales were outside the U.S.), and improved operating efficiency in recent years. Kraton is a leading producer of both unhydrogenated and hydrogenated SBCs (USBCs and HSBCs, respectively), with 2012 revenues of approximately $1.4 billion. SBCs offer flexibility, resilience, strength, and durability to a wide range of products in a number of end-use markets, including adhesives, sealants, and coatings; paving and roofing; packaging and films; and personal care. We expect the company's product mix to continue shifting to higher value products including HSBCs (used in personal hygiene, medical products, automotive components, and soft-grip handles), as well as polyisopene rubber and polyisoprene latex (used in surgical gloves and condoms). However, Kraton still derives the majority of its revenues (nearly 60% in 2011) from slower-growing and less-profitable USBCs (used for asphalt modification, sealants, and adhesives). Trailing-12-month EBITDA margins were about 14% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, they exhibit significant volatility because of erratic pricing for key raw materials butadiene, styrene, and isoprene, as well as seasonality in paving and roofing. In addition, sales volumes and margins suffered in fourth-quarter 2011 because some customers delayed purchases in the face of declining raw material prices. We are assuming 5% to 8% annual revenue growth based on our global economic forecast, faster-than-GDP growth in high value end markets, moderate inflation in petroleum-based raw material costs, and timely raw material cost pass-throughs. EBITDA margins could be somewhat weaker for full-year 2012 than 2011 given a weak starting point, our expectation for subdued economic conditions in the first half of the year, and likely modest recovery in the second half. Liquidity We view Kraton's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We believe sources of liquidity will cover needs in the next 12 to 24 months even if annual EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity sources include a $200 million revolving credit facility, which we expect to remain undrawn, and significant cash balances ($89 million at year-end 2011) that help the company absorb seasonal and other fluctuations in operating cash flows. In view of our expectations for moderate volume growth and raw material cost increases, working capital could well continue to be a use of cash during the next few years. We also expect annual capital spending to remain in the $75 million to $80 million range during this period given Kraton's plans to construct a new pilot plant and complete construction of a new compounding plant, as well as an expected increase in spending for compliance with environmental regulations. As a result, we believe free operating cash flow will be thin or slightly negative during the next few years. However, because of Kraton's cash cushion, we expect debt levels to remain relatively stable except for increases associated with the Taiwan joint venture. Debt maturities are moderate until late 2015, when the company faces a term loan bullet repayment. Given the increase in debt associated with the Taiwan joint venture, we expect Kraton to take steps to ensure that it remains comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in its credit agreement. We believe pension and environmental obligations should remain manageable. Our assessment of Kraton's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12-24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in annual EBITDA; -- The company would remain in compliance with covenants with a 20% drop in annual EBITDA; and -- It could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Kraton to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued moderate sales growth based on mid-single-digit percentage global economic growth and somewhat greater growth in specialty applications and end markets. We anticipate continued raw material cost volatility, moderate inflation in petroleum-based raw material costs during the next few years, and Kraton's continued ability to pass through raw material cost fluctuations to its customers in a timely fashion. In addition, following the current increase in debt to fund the equity investment in the Taiwan joint venture, we expect debt levels at Kraton to remain relatively flat, but to increase somewhat at this joint venture during the construction phase. Under these conditions, we believe the company can maintain FFO to total adjusted debt above 20% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x--ratios we consider appropriate for the ratings. Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected economic conditions, higher-than-anticipated raw material costs, or more-competitive market conditions cause financial metrics to fall below expected levels. All other things being equal, we believe revenue growth would have to slow to near zero and EBITDA margins to fall to about 9% for this to occur. We would also lower the ratings in the face of much higher-than-expected capital spending or debt-financed acquisitions, or in the unlikely event of sizable shareholder rewards. We currently view ratings upside as limited given business risk constraints and our expectation that Kraton will continue to invest in growth initiatives during the next several years. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Kraton Polymers LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. Kraton Polymers LLC Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Kraton Polymers Capital Corp. Kraton Polymers LLC Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 5