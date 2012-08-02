FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Radian Asset Assurance Inc
August 2, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Radian Asset Assurance Inc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview 
     -- Radian Asset provides limited extraordinary support to its direct 
parent.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' ratings on Radian Asset.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on its parent, Radian Guaranty.

Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
long-term counterparty credit, financial strength, and financial enhancement 
ratings on Radian Asset Assurance Inc. (Radian Asset). The outlook is 
negative. Our downgrade of Radian Guaranty Inc. does not affect our current 
rating on Radian Asset (see Radian And MGIC Downgraded As Cure Activity 
Declines, GMICO Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Negative, published today on 
RatingsDirect).

Rationale
Although the organization of Radian Asset as a direct subsidiary of Radian 
Guaranty Inc. (B-/Negative/--) was to provide regulatory capital and liquidity 
support via dividends, our current rating on Radian Asset is a stand-alone, 
supported by its capital adequacy and the limited extraordinary support 
provided to its direct parent, Radian Guaranty. We also recognize Radian 
Asset's determination to actively reduce its risk-in-force exposure via 
strategic commutations, reinsurance, and counterparty terminations.

We view Radian Asset's continued focus on mitigating losses and reducing its 
net par exposure; its satisfactory liquidity and conservative investment 
portfolio to meet near-term claim payments; and its portfolio running off 
smoothly with significant structured finance maturities in the near term as 
positives to the rating.

Outlook
The outlook on Radian Asset is negative. The rating on Radian Asset is linked 
to the rating on Radian Guaranty, as reflected by the liquidity support 
provided to the parent in the form of continued dividend distributions that 
support the parent's mortgage insurance operation. Its parent also currently 
has a negative outlook.

If Radian Asset's capital-management strategy changes (i.e., an extraordinary 
dividend or capital redeployment to Radian Guaranty that changes our view of 
Radian Asset's capital position or financial flexibility), we will reassess 
the company's financial risk profile, which could lead to a downgrade.

Ratings List
Affirmed
Radian Asset Assurance Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     
 Financial Enhancement Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
