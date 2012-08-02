TEXT-S&P rates Transportadora Gas del Norte

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Transportadora Gas del Norte’s (TGN) proposed exchange note offering of up to USD170.45 million seven-year notes and up to USD56.8 million of claim protection notes an expected rating of ‘CCC(exp)’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. These new notes have been assigned a long-term national scale rating of ‘CCC(arg)'. Upon completion of the debt restructuring, Fitch will assign a local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘CCC’ / ‘CCC (arg)'. In conjunction, Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘D’; --National long-term rating affirmed at ‘D(arg)'; --USD250 million notes series A, international scale rating downgraded to ‘C/RR5’ from ‘CC/RR5’, national scale rating affirmed at ‘D(arg)'; --USD250 million notes series B, international scale rating downgraded to ‘C/RR5’ from ‘CC/RR5’, national scale rating affirmed at ‘D(arg)'; --Equity national scale rating at ‘Level 4’. Fitch has withdrawn the rating of TGN’s USD300 million medium-term note program as there is no amount outstanding under it. The new notes are part of TGN’s proposal to restructure USD462.2 million of existing debt as of March 2012. The ‘CCC’ expected rating of the new USD170.45 million notes and USD56.8 million claim protection notes reflect TGN’s weak operating performance and limited ability to generate cash. The ‘RR4’ indicates a recovery prospect of 31% - 50%, based on a liquidation analysis in the event of a bankruptcy, as the expectation of a negative cash flow, beginning next year, limits TGN’s EBITDA based valuation. For the purpose of this recovery analysis, Fitch has assumed a 100% acceptance to the exchange offer, and that TGN would capitalize the maximum possible interest payments; which would result in a pro forma debt of approximately USD260 million. Fitch anticipates that TGN’s ability to face interest payments on the new debt will be extremely limited, as the company’s ability to generate cash has been severely affected by a tariff structure frozen since 1999, inflation, limitation on gas exports and peso depreciation. Fitch notes that interests are expected to be capitalized during the first three years and a portion to be capitalized in year four. However, absent a tariff increase, or any additional source of funds, TGN’s EBITDA is expected to be negative in 2013 and increasing in magnitude over the next years. TGN’s foreign and local currency IDRs, and the national long-term rating of ‘D’ / ‘D (arg)’ reflect the suspension of principal and interest payments on USD345 million of principal by the company on Dec. 23, 2008. The ‘C’ rating of the 2012 notes reflects exceptionally high levels of credit risk; the ‘RR5’ indicates the expectation of below-average recovery prospects given default. ‘RR5’ indicates a probability of recovery of 11% - 30% of current principal and related interest. For the recovery analysis, Fitch has performed a liquidation analysis in the event of a bankruptcy, as this scenario seems more likely if the debt restructuring is not closed. Debt Restructuring Existing creditors have been offered, per US$1000 of principal amount tendered, a) USD329.45 / USD280.00 in cash, depending on the time of the tender; b) USD494.2 in new step up notes, and c) USD164.68 in claim protection notes. Following the proposed debt restructuring, and assuming the minimum 88% of acceptance, TGN’s total debt is expected to be reduced by approximately USD212 million to USD255 million, which will include new step up notes for USD150 million, debt remaining in default for approximately USD55 million and claim protection notes for USD50 million. TGN is expected to have a cash position of around USD50 million following the proposed debt restructuring. The new notes will carry a coupon rate that steps-up over the course of the notes of 3.5% for years one and two, 7% for years three and four, and 9% for years five through seven. The interest payment can be picked during the first three years, and there is a minimum cash interest payment of 3.5% in year four, with the option for TGN to capitalize the remainder. Principal will be amortized in full at its maturity. The Claim protection notes will be automatically cancelled on the first anniversary of the debt restructuring settlement, without any payment from TGN, provided that no event of default has occurred. Should they not be extinguished at that time, the claim protection notes will mature seven years from the final settlement date. These notes will constitute a 0% coupon instrument. The minimum threshold condition for the success of the debt restructuring proposal is 88%, but TGN has the option to waive this to 86.5%, without losing the creditors’ consent. The exchange offer expires on Aug. 8 but could be extended until Aug. 17, without losing the creditors’ consent. TGN is one of the two largest transporters of natural gas in Argentina, delivering approximately 40% of the country’s total gas consumption. TGN has an exclusive license to operate the northern Argentina gas pipeline system for a term of 35 years, which may be extended for an additional 10-year period. The Argentine government has intervened into TGN’s administration since December 2008. The designated government’s interventor is responsible for supervising all actions related to the public service. TGN’s main shareholders are Gasinvest S.A. (56.35%) and Blue Ridge Investments LLC (23.53%), while 20% is floating in the market. Gasinvest S.A. is in turn owned by TecPetrol Internacional SL (27.2%), Total Gas y Electricidad Argentina S.A (20.6%), Petronas Argentina S.A (18.3%). Total Gasandes (6.6%), and Compania General de Combustibles S.A. (27.2%). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)