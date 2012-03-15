S&P raises ratings on CareFusion to 'BBB'

March 15 - Overview -- We have applied our analytical adjustments for captive finance operations to U.S.-based CareFusion Corp.'s portfolio of sales-type leases related to its Pyxis dispensing products. -- The application of our captive finance criteria improves our assessment of the company's financial risk to "modest" from "intermediate". -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-.' -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that CareFusion's credit metrics will remain somewhat conservative for a "modest" financial risk profile, while recognizing the impact of its product concentration on its business risk profile. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its corporate credit and senior unsecured issue-level ratings on CareFusion Corp. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is stable. These actions reflect the application of our analytical adjustments for captive finance operations to CareFusion's portfolio of sales-type leases related to its Pyxis dispensing products. Our decision to apply our captive finance criteria reflects the predictability and high quality of the company's sales-type lease receivables, which we believe can accommodate a higher level of financial leverage than CareFusion at the same rating level. The application of our captive finance criteria removes nearly $1.2 billion of debt from CareFusion's balance sheet, while reducing adjusted EBITDA by about $161 million. These adjustments reduce adjusted debt to EBITDA to 0.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 1.8x without the adjustments, thus improving our assessment of the company's financial risk to "modest" from "intermediate". Rationale The ratings on San Diego, Calif.-based CareFusion Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for 3% to 5% revenue growth in fiscal 2012, in line with company expectations. We believe CareFusion's revenue growth will be largely similar to industry growth for medical products and will outpace our expectations for 2% U.S. GDP growth in 2012. We expect flat to minimal margin expansion in fiscal 2012, and believe the expansion of profitable dedicated infusion disposables partly will be offset by pricing declines for respiratory and sales losses of nondedicated infusion disposables. We do not believe these select price declines will significantly hurt revenue growth. CareFusion's "satisfactory" business risk profile (according to our criteria) reflects its leading market positions in infusion and dispensing products, product category diversity, and a high proportion of consumables sales within its product mix. We expect CareFusion to continue gaining market share for infusion pumps, with the large recall by competitor Baxter International Inc. continuing to spur growth. However, CareFusion operates in a challenging regulatory environment and a competitive operating environment. While CareFusion is diverse across product categories, its offerings are somewhat limited within certain categories (e.g., infusion and dispensing). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is very active in the infusion systems industry, increasing the risk of future recalls and ship holds. We believe this combination of product concentration and an active regulator somewhat limits the company's business risk profile. CareFusion is operating under a consent decree with the FDA; however, it quickly addressed the FDA's concerns with minimal operating impact. In fact, competitors like Baxter International Inc. have had more significant business disruptions related to FDA actions; the FDA ordered Baxter to recall approximately 200,000 COLLEAGUE infusion pump channels in the U.S. market. We expect CareFusion to gain some market share, and benefit from disposable sales for years to come. CareFusion also provides single-use medical products for surgical and vascular access procedures and infection prevention software. The consumable nature of these products should provide revenue stability in addition to that provided by disposibles in other categories such as infusion and respiratory. The current focus on the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and others is a meaningful growth opportunity for CareFusion's infection prevention products. CareFusion's "modest" financial risk profile is supported by our expectation for credit metrics that are at least at the stronger end of our financial risk descriptor guidelines of 1.5x to 2x debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to debt between 45% and 60%. CareFusion's debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt (including our adjustment for captive finance operations) were 0.5x and 172%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company's credit metrics provide flexibility for it to make small- to medium-sized acquisitions and share repurchases without significantly altering our view of its financial risk. While CareFusion has operated under a conservative financial policy since its 2009 spin-off from Cardinal Health Inc., we view it as a relatively young company with a still-evolving financial policy. Thus we believe a "minimal" financial risk profile would not be appropriate at this time, despite its strong credit metrics. Liquidity We view CareFusion's liquidity as strong, with sources of cash likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of CareFusion's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.5x. -- Sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash on hand of $1.35 billion, although we believe the majority of CareFusion's cash is overseas and the company is unlikely to repatriate it under current tax laws. -- We expect CareFusion to generate roughly $450 million of free operating cash flow in fiscal 2012, given our projection for 2012 capital expenditures of roughly $130 million. -- We expect CareFusion to maintain significant availability under its undrawn $550 million revolving credit facility which expires in July 2016. -- CareFusion is subject to covenants under its credit agreement, including 3.5x debt leverage and 3.5x interest coverage ratios; we believe it will operate well within these covenants. -- Acquisition activity, which can be financed with internally generated cash, is expected to be tuck-in in nature and should not significantly stretch liquidity. -- CareFusion recently announced a $500 million share repurchase program which we expect to be completed by the end of calendar 2013 without altering the company's strong liquidity. During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2008, Cardinal Health received an IRS Revenue Agent's Report for past tax years. The report proposes an additional tax of $462 million, excluding penalties and interest, related to transfer pricing and the transfer of intellectual property between subsidiaries. CareFusion signed a tax matters agreement with Cardinal Health which makes any additional liability CareFusion's responsibility. We believe CareFusion's liquidity is adequate to meet this obligation, although the exact amount of the liability is unknown. Outlook Our rating outlook on CareFusion is stable. We believe an upgrade within two years would largely depend on CareFusion's ability to further diversify its revenue stream, thus improving our assessment of the company's business risk profile. We view successfully integrated, moderate-sized acquisitions as the most likely path to improvement. We believe that the company's strong credit metrics for the modest financial risk profile are partially offset by a few mitigating factors. The company must maintain financial covenants, which we view as somewhat unusual for a modest financial risk profile. The company's 3.5x debt to EBITDA covenant is on a reported basis, which we believe is similar to our adjusted debt to EBITDA calculation (excluding our captive finance adjustments) of about 1.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Also, the company has generally used long-term debt to fund its lease program, which is generally shorter-term in nature. We expect CareFusion's credit metrics to at least remain at the stronger end of our previously defined modest financial risk profile guidelines. A downgrade could result from adjusted debt leverage approaching 2x, either from increased debt, economic or regulatory pressures, or increased acquisition activity. We believe a combination of revenue and margins declines is unlikely to be of a magnitude that would push ratings lower, given CareFusion's low adjusted debt leverage. Thus, we believe an unsuccessful, large debt-financed acquisition to be the most likely cause for a lower rating. CareFusion would need to add nearly $1 billion of additional debt with no offsetting EBITDA to approach the 2x threshold for the current rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Assumptions: Analytical Adjustments For Captive Finance Operations, June 27, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007 Ratings List CareFusion Corp. Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.