TEXT-S&P: Ally, Rescap ratings unaffected by Fed review

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the published outcomes for Ally Financial Inc. (B+/Stable/C) under the Federal Reserve's 2012 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (published on March 13) do not affect the ratings on Ally or the ratings on Ally's subsidiary, Residential Capital LLC (ResCap; CC/Watch Neg/C). Under the stress test scenario, Ally's Tier 1 Common ratio declined to 2.5% from 8%, well below the 5% target level the Federal Reserve had set. Ally's projected stress scenario capital level reflects elevated losses on consumer loans (including mortgage and auto loans)--on top of a substantial loss related to its legacy mortgage business conducted through its ResCap subsidiary. Similar to the Federal Reserve stress test, our ratings on Ally and ResCap have already incorporated the possibility of outsized losses, particularly related to the legacy mortgage business. Ally and ResCap are facing challenges from investors and monoline insurance companies related to the loans that ResCap originated and sold. Some investors have claimed that ResCap misrepresented the underwriting on some of its mortgages and have demanded to be compensated. We believe the $830 million in reserves that ResCap has set aside for mortgage repurchases could be exhausted, resulting in reduced capital. The ratings on ResCap are on CreditWatch with negative implications, recognizing that two of the company's senior credit facilities will come due on April 13, 2012. Although Ally has supported ResCap with equity and debt in the past, in our rating analysis of ResCap, we don't assume this support will continue. We will reassess the ratings on ResCap by mid-April to incorporate any actions taken to address the upcoming debt maturities, which may or may not benefit from further support from Ally. We expect that Ally will continue making distributions on its preferred shares and subordinated debt, notwithstanding the stress test outcome. The U.S. government currently holds 74% of Ally's common shares (as of Dec. 31, 2011) and $5.9 billion of mandatorily convertible preferred shares. A capital plan designed to address issues highlighted by the stress test may, over time, lead to a strengthening of Ally's capital position. It is unclear both if and how the Federal Reserve will require Ally to raise its capital level, and over what timeframe it might occur.