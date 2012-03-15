FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Ally, Rescap ratings unaffected by Fed review
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Ally, Rescap ratings unaffected by Fed review

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the
published outcomes for Ally Financial Inc. (B+/Stable/C) under the
Federal Reserve's 2012 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (published on
March 13) do not affect the ratings on Ally or the ratings on Ally's subsidiary,
Residential Capital LLC (ResCap; CC/Watch Neg/C).	
	
Under the stress test scenario, Ally's Tier 1 Common ratio declined to 2.5% 	
from 8%, well below the 5% target level the Federal Reserve had set. Ally's 	
projected stress scenario capital level reflects elevated losses on consumer 	
loans (including mortgage and auto loans)--on top of a substantial loss 	
related to its legacy mortgage business conducted through its ResCap 	
subsidiary. Similar to the Federal Reserve stress test, our ratings on Ally 	
and ResCap have already incorporated the possibility of outsized losses, 	
particularly related to the legacy mortgage business. Ally and ResCap are 	
facing challenges from investors and monoline insurance companies related to 	
the loans that ResCap originated and sold. Some investors have claimed that 	
ResCap misrepresented the underwriting on some of its mortgages and have 	
demanded to be compensated. We believe the $830 million in reserves that 	
ResCap has set aside for mortgage repurchases could be exhausted, resulting in 	
reduced capital. 	
	
The ratings on ResCap are on CreditWatch with negative implications, 	
recognizing that two of the company's senior credit facilities will come due 	
on April 13, 2012. Although Ally has supported ResCap with equity and debt in 	
the past, in our rating analysis of ResCap, we don't assume this support will 	
continue. We will reassess the ratings on ResCap by mid-April to incorporate 	
any actions taken to address the upcoming debt maturities, which may or may 	
not benefit from further support from Ally.	
	
We expect that Ally will continue making distributions on its preferred shares 	
and subordinated debt, notwithstanding the stress test outcome. The U.S. 	
government currently holds 74% of Ally's common shares (as of Dec. 31, 2011) 	
and $5.9 billion of mandatorily convertible preferred shares. A capital plan 	
designed to address issues highlighted by the stress test may, over time, lead 	
to a strengthening of Ally's capital position. It is unclear both if and how 	
the Federal Reserve will require Ally to raise its capital level, and over 	
what timeframe it might occur.

