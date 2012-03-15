TEXT-S&P rates Domino's Pizza Master Issuer 2012-1 notes

March 15 - OVERVIEW -- Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by franchise royalty and license payments, Domino's intellectual property, and profit from distribution arrangements. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 and A-2 notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's legal and payment structures, projected cash flow, reserve account, and Domino's business risk profile, among other factors. March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC's $1.675 billion senior secured notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by franchise royalty and license payments, Domino's intellectual property, and profit from distribution arrangements. The ratings reflect our view of: -- The strength of the "Domino's" brand, the likelihood for the brand to survive through a bankruptcy of Domino's Pizza Inc. (Domino's, or the company), and the brand's resulting capacity to continue to generate sufficient cash flows from business operations, provided that adequate servicing remains in place; -- Domino's business risk profile; -- The projected cash flows supporting the notes; -- A reserve account funded with three months of interest expense and/or a letter of credit, and the servicer's obligation to make interest and collateral protection advances to the extent deemed recoverable; and -- The transaction's legal and payment structures. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC - Series 2012-1, published Feb. 29, 2012. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, published Oct. 24, 2006. RATINGS ASSIGNED Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Amount A-1 BBB+ (sf) 100.0 A-2 BBB+ (sf) 1,575.0