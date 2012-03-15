FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Domino's Pizza Master Issuer 2012-1 notes
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Domino's Pizza Master Issuer 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization 	
backed by franchise royalty and license payments, Domino's intellectual 	
property, and profit from distribution arrangements.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 and A-2 notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's legal and payment 	
structures, projected cash flow, reserve account, and Domino's business risk 	
profile, among other factors.	
    	
     March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC's $1.675 billion senior secured notes series
2012-1 (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 	
franchise royalty and license payments, Domino's intellectual property, and 	
profit from distribution arrangements.	
	
	
The ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The strength of the "Domino's" brand, the likelihood for the brand to 	
survive through a bankruptcy of Domino's Pizza Inc. (Domino's, or the 	
company), and the brand's resulting capacity to continue to generate 	
sufficient cash flows from business operations, provided that adequate 	
servicing remains in place;	
     -- Domino's business risk profile;	
     -- The projected cash flows supporting the notes;	
     -- A reserve account funded with three months of interest expense and/or 	
a letter of credit, and the servicer's obligation to make interest and 	
collateral protection advances to the extent deemed recoverable; and	
     -- The transaction's legal and payment structures.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC - Series 2012-1, published 	
Feb. 29, 2012.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, published Oct. 24, 2006.	
 	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Domino's Pizza Master Issuer LLC - Series 2012-1	
 	
Class       Rating           Amount	

A-1         BBB+ (sf)         100.0	
A-2         BBB+ (sf)       1,575.0

