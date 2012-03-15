FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ford new revolving credit facilities 'BBB'
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Ford new revolving credit facilities 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Ford Motor Co.'s $9.3 billion
revolving credit facilities consisting of about $300 million due Nov. 2013 and
$9.0 billion due November 2015. At the same time, we assigned our recovery
rating of '1' on both revolving credit facilities, indicating our expectation
that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.	
	
The facilities replace Ford's existing revolving credit facilities. The credit 	
facilities are guaranteed by Ford's principal U.S. subsidiaries and secured by 	
a lien on substantially all personal property owned by Ford and the guarantors.	
	
The BB+/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on the Michigan-based automaker 	
reflects, among other things, Ford's prospects for generating free cash flow 	
and profits in its global automotive manufacturing business because of 	
improvement in its U.S. competitive position, but also challenges in Europe 	
and substantial underfunded post retirement obligations. We assume that Ford 	
can sustain its pretax EBIT margin in the mid-single digit area in total for 	
automotive operations, and avoid large losses in Europe. 	
	
For further details please see our report on Ford Motor Co., publish March 14, 	
2012, and our recover report, to be published following this report, on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Automaker Industry, 	
Oct. 1, 2010	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
	
RATING LIST	
Ford Motor Co.	
	
Corporate credit rating             BB+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
$300 mil. revolving notes due 2013   BBB	
 Recovery rating                     1	
$9.0 bil. revolving notes due 2015   BBB	
Recovery rating                     1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

