FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts J.C. Penney Co ratings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts J.C. Penney Co ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on J.C.
Penney Co., Inc.  and  J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'BB-' from
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this press release. 

The ratings downgrades reflect Fitch's concern that top line is likely to remain
materially negative going into the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons 
when promotional events tend to pick up to drive traffic. J.C. Penney continues 
to struggle in terms of moving toward a more everyday value strategy with 
significantly reduced promotions. 

The recent revisions around the promotional stance and messaging could further 
exacerbate traffic trends, and gross margins could be impacted by the need to 
clear out any excess merchandise. In addition, the overall sales environment for
moderate department stores remains soft as reflected in second quarter sales 
performance. Fitch therefore does not see any catalyst that would lead to an 
improving trend versus J.C. Penney's first quarter reported results (18.9% 
negative comparable store sales).

Fitch expects gross margin in 2012 will be worse than 2011 levels (of 37.2% of 
sales excluding any one-time charges, the lowest level over the last decade, 
versus an average of 39% between 2005 and 2010), and selling, general and 
administrative expense (SG&A) to decline over 10% in dollar terms. 

As a result, Fitch expects 2012 EBITDA to be $600 to $650 million and leverage 
is expected to be in the mid-5.0x range (these figures exclude non-cash pension 
expense, stock-based compensation and restructuring charges). 

The jury remains out on whether J.C. Penney has done some irrevocable damage or 
whether it can begin to turn around faltering sales and sustainably improve the 
profitability of its business once it gets through this transformational year 
and 'rebases' its revenue level. The company's new merchandise and upgraded 
stores, along with its pricing strategy, would have to resonate with both its 
core and new customers to gain top line traction.  

Fitch expects that sales trends could remain in the negative low single digit 
range in 2013 and gross margin to be between 37%-37.5% (still below the 
normalized 39% range the company should realize if inventory is appropriately 
aligned to sales expectations). This would lead to leverage in the high 4.0x 
range. Stabilization in sales trends and gross margin in the 39% range could see
leverage improve to the mid-3x range although Fitch is not building this into 
its expectations currently unless it starts seeing evidence of positive traction
early next year. 

Liquidity is expected to remain adequate to fund its investments (including an 
undrawn $1.5 billion credit facility) and Fitch assumes working capital to be 
cash neutral for the year. Fitch does not expect J.C. Penney will need to draw 
on its credit facility to fund working capital this year and expects year-end 
cash balance to be in excess of $1.0 billion. This assumes negative free cash 
flow of about $500 million and the recent debt maturity paydown of $230 million.
The company will have no debt maturities prior to Oct. 2015 (and maturities 
between 2015 - 2018 are $200 million - $300 million annually). 

The company's cost savings (projected at $900 million annually), the dividend 
cut, and the monetization of non-core assets should support the company's 
liquidity position. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

A negative rating action would occur if J.C. Penney is unable to stabilize its 
top line sometime in 2013 and profitability remains pressured leading to 
leverage over 5.0x. 

A change in Outlook to Stable or a Positive Rating action would occur if top 
line starts to stabilize and the company realizes more normalized gross margin 
levels, pushing EBITDA to over $1.0 billion. 

Fitch has downgraded the ratings on J.C. Penney as follows: 

J.C. Penney Co., Inc. 
--IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+'. 

J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+'; 
--$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; 
--$2.9 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. 
The Rating Outlook is Negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.