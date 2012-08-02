FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Berry Plastics outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Improving operating performance at U.S.-based Berry Plastics Corp. 
continues to support a gradually improving financial profile.
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'B-' corporate credit rating on Berry Plastics Corp.  
     -- We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's 
first-lien senior secured debt, second-lien, subordinated debt, and its parent 
company's senior unsecured debt.   
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation of improving operating 
trends and a strengthening of the financial profile and adequate liquidity.

Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Berry Plastics Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed 
the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.

We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on Berry's first-lien 
senior secured debt rated at 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) 
with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial 
recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. We rate Berry's 
second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's senior unsecured 
debt 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with recovery 
ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a negligible recovery 
(0%-10%).

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation of improving operating trends 
supported by stable volumes and manageable raw material costs. The company's 
focus on cost reduction initiatives, production efficiencies, and the 
reduction of lag time in passing raw material costs to customers also support 
these trends. We expect these favorable trends will support improving credit 
measures, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow generation, which 
could warrant a modestly higher rating.  

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Evansville, Ind.-based plastic 
packaging producer Berry Plastics Corp. reflect the risks associated with its 
high debt leverage and growth-via-acquisition strategy, as well as its "fair" 
business risk profile. Berry is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging 
products for relatively stable dairy, food, beverage, health care, and other 
consumer product applications. It also manufactures flexible packaging 
products, some of which serve more-cyclical end markets. 
Berry is a leading supplier of plastic injection-molded and thermoformed 
open-top containers, aerosol overcaps, drinking cups, housewares, and closures 
for the food, beverage, and health-care industries. EBITDA margins in the 
rigid-packaging business have been attractive at 15%-20%. Berry's flexible 
packaging offerings include various plastic film and adhesive products, such 
as institutional can liners, plastic sheeting, retail trash bags, stretch 
films, shrink films, and tapes. Berry's EBITDA margins in flexible packaging 
are much lower than those for rigid products, averaging 5%-10%. Some exposure 
to cyclical end markets (including industrial, building products, and retail) 
and historically slower cost pass-through make the flexible-packaging business 
less predictable than the consumer- and food-oriented rigid-packaging 
operations.

In recent quarters, headcount and other cost reductions, improved 
manufacturing efficiency, quicker pass-through of raw material cost, and 
Berry's exit from some low-margin business have contributed to higher 
operating profitability. In fact, trailing-12-month EBITDA margins 
strengthening to about 14% currently from about 13% a year ago. This, together 
with good working capital management and lower capital spending, has resulted 
in improved free operating cash flow despite some base volume declines during 
the past few quarters. Given the slow pace of the U.S. economic recovery, we 
believe the company faces weak consumer demand, competitive market conditions, 
and the potential for further volume declines in certain cyclical end markets. 
Our base case assumes that sales and EBITDA in fiscal 2012 will moderately 
rise from 2011 levels, with increasing volumes resulting from the company's 
Rexam acquisition and expected manageable raw material costs in the second 
half of 2012. We expect working capital to be a moderate use of cash, which 
should continue to support modest free operating cash flow.

The financial risk profile remains highly leveraged. Based on our scenario 
forecasts, we expect leverage to be more than 6x and a ratio of funds from 
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately 7% for 2012. Based on 
our scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve toward 6x and the 
company's FFO to total adjusted debt to improve to 9%-10% in the next few 
years. We expect this ratio to be about 5%-8% to maintain the current ratings. 
 

The company could also launch an IPO in the second half of 2012, which Berry 
could potentially use to reduce debt. We could modestly raise the rating in 
the near-term if such a transaction occurred and if debt reduction was 
material enough. Private equity firms Apollo Management L.P. and Graham 
Partners, as well as Goldman Sachs and management, own Berry.

Liquidity
We regard Berry's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, Berry had 
about $32 million in cash and $417 million available under its $650 million 
asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 (or earlier if certain 
debt is not repaid or refinanced). This facility has no maintenance covenants 
unless availability falls below 10% of the facility amount or borrowing base, 
which we do not expect to occur in the foreseeable future. Berry has no large 
maturities until September 2014, when approximately $211 million of 
second-priority senior secured notes is due. Maturities increase significantly 
in 2015. 
Our assessment of Berry's liquidity as adequate reflects the following 
expectations:
     -- Even if working capital unexpectedly becomes a significant use of 
cash, sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the 
next year; and
     -- Net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%

Recovery analysis
We rate Berry's first-lien senior secured debt 'B' (one notch above the 
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our 
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. Berry's second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's 
senior unsecured debt are rated 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit 
rating), with recovery ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a 
negligible (0%-10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our 
recovery report on Berry, published after this report, on RatingsDirect).

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that modest free cash generation 
will result in gradual deleveraging that will improve the financial profile. 
If economic conditions and consumer demand gradually improve, operating 
performance meets our expectations, and Berry doesn't undertake any leveraging 
acquisitions, then we believe credit metrics could strengthen sufficiently to 
warrant an upgrade during the next 12 months. The outlook does not incorporate 
unexpected debt funded acquisitions or raw material spikes in the next few 
quarters. We could raise the ratings by one notch if adjusted debt to EBITDA 
improves to and seems likely to remain at about 6x or lower and if FFO to 
total adjusted debt is about 9%-10% consistently through a business cycle. 
A downgrade seems unlikely at this time, given the relative stability of most 
of Berry's end markets, sufficient liquidity, in our view, to handle working 
capital swings, and our belief that additional large leveraging acquisitions 
are unlikely.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Berry Plastics Corp.
Berry Plastics Group Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Berry Plastics Corp.
Senior secured                         B
 Recovery rating                       2
Senior secured                         CCC
 Recovery rating                       6                
Subordinated                           CCC                
 Recovery rating                       6

Berry Plastics Group Inc.
Senior unsecured                       CCC                
 Recovery rating                       6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
