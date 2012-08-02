FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Arch Capital's ratings
#Market News
August 2, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Arch Capital's ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings on ACGL's senior unsecured
notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively. Additionally, Fitch
has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ACGL's various
subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.

Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflects the company's
consistently strong run rate profitability, low financial leverage, strong
interest and preferred dividend coverage and well managed reserve risk. The
ratings also reflect potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events,
potential adverse development due to the relatively large proportion of its
reserves derived from longer duration casualty lines of business, and
anticipated challenges in the overall competitive but generally improving
property/casualty market rate environment.

ACGL posted net income of $370 million for the first six months of 2012,
improved from net income of $109 million for the first six months of 2011 due to
more modest catastrophe losses thus far in 2012. ACGL's GAAP combined ratio was
88.6% in the first six months of 2012 compared to 98.3% for full year 2011,
which included 15.4 points for catastrophe losses from the Japanese and New
Zealand earthquakes, Thailand flooding, U.S. storms, and Hurricane Irene.
Excluding the impact of catastrophes (2.1 points) and favorable reserve
development (8.3 points), ACGL's combined ratio for the first six months of 2012
was 94.8%, up from 93.7% for full year 2011.

ACGL's equity credit adjusted financial leverage ratio was a very modest 7.9% at
June 30, 2012, down slightly from 8.2% at year-end 2011. ACGL's operating
earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage improved to a very
strong 11.2 times (x) through the first six months of 2012, following 6.2x in
2011, as earnings returned to more normal levels with reduced catastrophes thus
far in 2012.

Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse
prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than
peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In
addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written
premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25%
could generate negative rating pressure.

Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term given ACGL's
current business profile and challenges in the competitive property/casualty
market rate environment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over
the long term include continued favorable underwriting results in line with
higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key
financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity and assets to equity) to
more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced competitive positioning, while
maintaining run-rate earnings and low earnings volatility.

Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'.

Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS 'A+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 22, 2011).

Insurance Rating Methodology

