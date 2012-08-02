FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Greenwich Commercial Funding Corp 2007-GG9
August 2, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Greenwich Commercial Funding Corp 2007-GG9

OVERVIEW
     -- We assigned our 'BBB- (sf)' rating to the $100.0 million class A-MFX 
certificates from Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.'s 2007-GG9, a 
U.S. CMBS transaction.
     -- Concurrently, we withdrew our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million 
class A-MFL certificates from the same transaction.
     -- The class A-MFX certificates were issued after the termination of the 
interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $100.0 million class A-MFL 
certificates. 

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million class A-MFX 
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates and concurrently, withdrew its 
'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million class A-MFL certificates from 
Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.'s series 2007-GG9, a U.S. 
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list). 

Our assigned rating on class A-MFX and our simultaneous withdrawal on class 
A-MFL follow the issuance of the A-MFX certificates in connection with the 
termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $100.0 
million class A-MFL certificates. 

Standard & Poor's previously rated the class A-MFL certificates 'BBB- (sf)'. 
Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due 
on class A-MFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments 
to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-MFL real estate 
investment conduit (REMIC) regular interest if the applicable interest rate 
swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the 
related swap. As a result of this swap termination, the $100.0 million A-MFL 
certificates will no longer be outstanding; accordingly, we withdrew our 
rating on this class. Concurrently, the A-MFX certificates issued will have an 
outstanding principal balance of $100.0 million. 

Any payments or losses on the underlying class A-MFL REMIC regular interest 
that would have previously been allocated to the class A-MFL certificates will 
now be allocated to the class A-MFX certificates. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

RATING ASSIGNED

Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp. 
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-GG9

Class          Rating
A-MFX          BBB- (sf)

RATING WITHDRAWN

Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-GG9

                    Rating
Class          To             From
A-MFL          NR             BBB- (sf)

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
