TEXT-S&P rates Greenwich Commercial Funding Corp 2007-GG9

OVERVIEW -- We assigned our 'BBB- (sf)' rating to the $100.0 million class A-MFX certificates from Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.'s 2007-GG9, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- Concurrently, we withdrew our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million class A-MFL certificates from the same transaction. -- The class A-MFX certificates were issued after the termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $100.0 million class A-MFL certificates. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million class A-MFX commercial mortgage pass-through certificates and concurrently, withdrew its 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the $100.0 million class A-MFL certificates from Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.'s series 2007-GG9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list). Our assigned rating on class A-MFX and our simultaneous withdrawal on class A-MFL follow the issuance of the A-MFX certificates in connection with the termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $100.0 million class A-MFL certificates. Standard & Poor's previously rated the class A-MFL certificates 'BBB- (sf)'. Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due on class A-MFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-MFL real estate investment conduit (REMIC) regular interest if the applicable interest rate swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the related swap. As a result of this swap termination, the $100.0 million A-MFL certificates will no longer be outstanding; accordingly, we withdrew our rating on this class. Concurrently, the A-MFX certificates issued will have an outstanding principal balance of $100.0 million. Any payments or losses on the underlying class A-MFL REMIC regular interest that would have previously been allocated to the class A-MFL certificates will now be allocated to the class A-MFX certificates. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 RATING ASSIGNED Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-GG9 Class Rating A-MFX BBB- (sf) RATING WITHDRAWN Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-GG9 Rating Class To From A-MFL NR BBB- (sf) NR--Not rated.