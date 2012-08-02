TEXT-S&P: July U.S. auto sales in line with expectations

Aug 2 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the consistent bright spots in the economy since the fall, softened somewhat in July after improving in June, remaining in line with the average selling rate for the first half of 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report titled, "July U.S. Auto Sales Remain In Line With Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectation," published on RatingsDirect. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales in July was about 14 million units (according to Ward's AutoInfoBank), roughly consistent with Standard & Poor's current full-year 2012 assumption of 14.1 million. July sales support our base-case estimate of about 11% year-over-year growth for 2012 to 14.1 million units. We expect about 6% growth in the second half of the year. However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the economic recovery as myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012 could keep prospective buyers on the sidelines. Year over year, last month's SAAR of sales improved about 14% from the July 2011 SAAR of 12.4 million units, as a result of almost full restocking of automakers' inventory after the March 2011 tsunami in Japan interrupted the supply chain. This is consistent with our view of a fragile ongoing recovery despite mixed economic data--the housing recovery seems to have gained traction recently, but unemployment remains high, and consumer confidence declined for four consecutive months till June before improving in July. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.