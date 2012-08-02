FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: July U.S. auto sales in line with expectations
August 2, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: July U.S. auto sales in line with expectations

Aug 2 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the consistent bright spots
in the economy since the fall, softened somewhat in July after improving in
June, remaining in line with the average selling rate for the first half of
2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report titled, "July
U.S. Auto Sales Remain In Line With Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year
Expectation," published on RatingsDirect. 

The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales in July was about 14 
million units (according to Ward's AutoInfoBank), roughly consistent with 
Standard & Poor's current full-year 2012 assumption of 14.1 million. 

July sales support our base-case estimate of about 11% year-over-year growth 
for 2012 to 14.1 million units. We expect about 6% growth in the second half 
of the year. However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the 
economic recovery as myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and 
the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012 could keep prospective buyers 
on the sidelines.

Year over year, last month's SAAR of sales improved about 14% from the July 
2011 SAAR of 12.4 million units, as a result of almost full restocking of 
automakers' inventory after the March 2011 tsunami in Japan interrupted the 
supply chain. This is consistent with our view of a fragile ongoing recovery 
despite mixed economic data--the housing recovery seems to have gained 
traction recently, but unemployment remains high, and consumer confidence 
declined for four consecutive months till June before improving in July. 
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

